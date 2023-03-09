Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

1939 Now Available For Streaming On Stratfest@home

New work led by young, Indigenous artists now available to stream at home and in classrooms.

Mar. 09, 2023  

1939 Now Available For Streaming On Stratfest@home

The Stratford Festival's filmed performance of 1939 will debut for streaming worldwide on Monday, March 13. This powerful new work is a Stratford Festival commission written by Jani Lauzon and Kaitlyn Riordan, directed for the stage by Lauzon and for the screen by Nicholas Shields.

The production is led by five Indigenous actors, Richard Comeau, Wahsontí:io Kirby, Kathleen MacLean, Tara Sky and John Wamsley, and also features Stratford Festival stalwarts Sarah Dodd, Jacklyn Francis and Mike Shara.

Born of both family legacy and the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, 1939 has been guided by Indigenous Elders, Survivors and ceremony throughout.

1939 takes audiences to a fictional Residential School in Northern Ontario where, anticipating a visit by King George VI, an English teacher enlists her students in a production of All's Well That Ends Well. But her rigid ideas of how Shakespeare should be performed are challenged as her Indigenous students start finding parallels between themselves and the characters in the play - and, far from letting themselves be defined by colonial expectations, set out to make Shakespeare's bittersweet comedy defiantly their own.

"Although this is not the first play that has been written about the incredible resilience of Residential School survivors, what differs now," says Lauzon, "is that organizations like Stratford are lending support and curious audiences are coming to witness and listen. We are now able to create theatre with highly trained Indigenous actors, together with spiritual support from Elders and Knowledge Keepers. We are having conversations around Cultural Intimacy and using circular communication to transform the way we create theatre." With all of this coming together, Lauzon sees that "the change that so many have fought for is finally happening."

1939 joins a collection of Indigenous works curated from across the country and made available to teachers and students through Classroom Connect, launched in late 2022 on the Stratford Festival's streaming platform, Stratfest@Home. Other works in the collection include Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish (Axis Theatre), Kwi'ah: The Girl Who Heals (Axis Theatre), Florent Vollant: I Dream in Innu (National Film Board of Canada) and The War Being Waged (Prairie Theatre Exchange).

For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca. Covering media may contact Melissa Mae Shipley via email at mshipley@stratfordfestival.ca for screener access. View the trailer at YouTube.com/StratfordFestival.

Subscribe to Stratfest@Home for just $10 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival's acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, original digital content and selected events from the Festival's Meighen Forum, along with documentaries and original content from around the world.



Factory Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of VIERGE, April 8–30 Photo
Factory Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of VIERGE, April 8–30
An extraordinary new dramedy about faith, community, and sex from one of Canada's most exciting emerging writers, Rachel Mutombo, Factory Theatre will present the world premiere of VIERGE. Directed by Natasha Mumba, VIERGE stars Yvonne Addai, JD Leslie, Kudakwashe Rutendo and Shauna Thompson, and onstage from April 8 to April 30, 2023 at Factory Theatre.
Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25 Photo
Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25
​​​​​​​Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, has announced a special programming update for the concert STEVE REICH: Now & Then on March 25: a new version of Reich's legendary piece Clapping Music, conceived and directed by filmmaker Atom Egoyan, featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhovs THE SEAGULL Next Month Photo
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next Month
A story of unrequited love, creative jealousy, guns and vodka. This spring, Soulpepper Theatre Company brings Anton Chekhov's timeless tragicomedy The Seagull to the stage as part of Act I of their 2023 season.
The National Ballet Of Canada Welcomes 200 Newcomers To CINDERELLA Photo
The National Ballet Of Canada Welcomes 200 Newcomers To CINDERELLA
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, has announced that the company has partnered with Canoo, an initiative of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, to welcome 200 newcomers to Canada to a reception and performance of James Kudelka's Cinderella on March 14, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


Pleiades Theatre Announces Three More Staged Readings As Part Of Their PERSPECTIVES, POWER, AND PRIVILEGE SeriesPleiades Theatre Announces Three More Staged Readings As Part Of Their PERSPECTIVES, POWER, AND PRIVILEGE Series
March 9, 2023

The company's 25th anniversary season, PERSPECTIVES, POWER, and PRIVILEGE is a curated program of staged readings that reflect on plays of past seasons, delve into new work, and allow for meaningful dialogue between Toronto and the GTA'S independent performing arts companies that share a mandate with Pleiades of culturally-focused play development.
Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25
March 9, 2023

​​​​​​​Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, has announced a special programming update for the concert STEVE REICH: Now & Then on March 25: a new version of Reich's legendary piece Clapping Music, conceived and directed by filmmaker Atom Egoyan, featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next MonthSoulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next Month
March 9, 2023

A story of unrequited love, creative jealousy, guns and vodka. This spring, Soulpepper Theatre Company brings Anton Chekhov's timeless tragicomedy The Seagull to the stage as part of Act I of their 2023 season.
Harbourfront Centre Presents World Premiere Of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's HOMELANDSHarbourfront Centre Presents World Premiere Of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's HOMELANDS
March 7, 2023

Harbourfront Centre presents the world premiere of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's Homelands, a meditation on the connection between Indigenous women, their lands and waterways since time immemorial.
Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh
March 7, 2023

Studio 180 Theatre with fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company announced that acclaimed stage and screen actors Rosie Simon (Star Trek: Discovery) and John Ng 伍健琪 (CBC's Kim's Convenience) will star in the Canadian premiere of The Chinese Lady by American playwright Lloyd Suh.
share