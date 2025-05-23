1 CLOWN COMEDY With Victor & Priscilla Comes to the Toronto Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



#1 Toronto Fringe Clown Comedy will present the new play #1 Clown Comedy With Victor & Priscilla at the Toronto Fringe Festival July 2-13, 2025. The show follows the further adventures of a 19th century vaudevillian clown family first seen in crowd-pleasing earlier shows at Alumnae Theatre (Victorian Closet Drama) and Theatre Gargantua (Victor & Priscilla Go To The Circus).

Zany, cross-dressing clown siblings Victor & Priscilla (returning Julie Vanderlip & Eric Amaral) are thinking of quitting show biz to become fancy upper-class toffs of the Ton. Can their fantabulosa drama mama Sophy (returning Dora-nominated Michelle Gram) and their clever Bunbury cousins (Parker-Elizabeth Rodenburg, playing three roles) win them back into the family theatrical troupe?

The hour long PG-13 Canadian comedy entertains with song, dance, witty wordplay, slapstick, drag and puppets while touching on the deeper themes of LGBTQ+ history, identity, outsider communities, and gender roles.

The show was written by a trio of award-winning female playwrights overeducated at the University of Toronto. The writing team reunites after their 2018 Toronto Fringe collaboration, the sold out Leslieville site-specific food themed show set in a kitchen, Kitchen Sink Drama, called “a theatrical feast” by Mooney On Theatre.

Directed by award-winning Kyra Keith, the play pairs physical comedy with a clever script. The silly comedy of manners, staged in the round, is set in a playfully historically inaccurate Victorian-era and features the Polari language, a nearly forgotten theatrical slang also used as a Queer secret code in a time when homosexuality was outlawed.

With lengthy past programming featuring cross-dressing historical and comedic clown shows, VideoCabaret provides the perfect location to host the production at the newest Toronto Fringe Satellite Venue, VideoCabaret’s Deanne Taylor Theatre, 10 Busy St. Toronto ON M4M 1N8 in Leslieville, near Logan Ave and Queen St East

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds