& JULIET Announces Digital Lottery and Rush Seats

David Mirvish will offer an Advance Digital Lottery and Same-Day Rush Seats for & Juliet beginning Tuesday June 21. This is an affordable means of seeing the North American premiere of this new hit musical. Regular ticket prices are $59 to $175; Lottery seats are $39 and Same-Day Rush seats are $39. Seats are located throughout the theatre, based on availability.

A limited number of seats will be available for all performances of & Juliet beginning next Wednesday June 22. Entries for the June 22 performance open on Tuesday June 21 at 9:00 AM.



Lottery ticket price is $39 (includes CIF, HST) plus $5.00 per ticket service charge. Maximum of 2 tickets per winner.

Weekly Lottery Schedule:

Tuesday Show - Opens at 9:00 AM, closes and Draws at 4:00 PM on Monday.

Wednesday Shows - Opens at 9:00 AM, closes and Draws at 4:00 PM on Tuesday.

Thursday Show - Opens at 9:00 AM, closes and Draws at 4:00 PM on Wednesday.

Friday to Sunday Shows - Opens at 9:00 AM, closes and Draws at 4:00 PM on Thursday.

Winners are given 17 hours from the draw time to claim and pay for their tickets. Lottery tickets are physical tickets to be picked up at the box office with valid photo ID.



A limited number of tickets will be available for sale online at 9:00 AM and by phone at 10:00 AM (Sundays at 12:00 noon) on each day of performance*. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Princess of Wales Theatre box office. Tickets are located in select seats in the orchestra, dress circle and balcony. Limit of 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Use code JULIETRUSH. *Service charge of $5 applies for online and phone sales. No service charge for in-person sales at the box office.