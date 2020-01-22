The Conejo Improv Players Present 'All Is Fair In Love & Improv'

The Conejo Improv Players will present a love-themed show on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 and 9 p.m. The show will be inspired by television programs like "The Dating Game" and "The Newlywed Game," in addition to a recreation of a real first date, supplied by members of the audience.

Completely made up on the spot based on audience suggestion, "All is fair in Love and Improv" will be an hour and 15 minutes of hilarity, plus, audience participants will win a prize perfect for Valentine's Day.

The 9 p.m. show will be adults only and contain more mature content and language. The 7 p.m. show is for all ages.

The Conejo Improv Players is directed by Christopher Carlson and Jeremy Zeller. The cast includes Jonathan Rowsey, Scott Shrum, Allie Leslie, Nolan Monsibay, Kyle Johnson, Kevin Schultz, Patrick McGrath, Alexandra Menna, Cindy Lopez, Frank Bonoff, Chrisanne Eastwood, Gina Main and Shelby Fry.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and members of the military. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.conejoplayers.org.

Calendar listing: The Conejo Improv Players will perform "All is fair in Love and Improv," a love-themed improv show on Feb. 8 at 7 and 9 p.m. The 7 p.m. show is all ages, the 9 p.m. show is adults only. Tickets are $10 each, $5 for Seniors, Students and Military. For tickets or more information call 805-495-3715 or visit www.conejoplayers.org





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You