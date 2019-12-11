Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Presents ELF THE MUSICAL!

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will be presenting the family classic holiday show ELF THE MUSICAL from December 14 - 29, 2019 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley CA 93065. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be December 18 and 19 at 8 pm and Saturday matinees at 2 pm on December 21 and 28, 2019.

Embrace your inner ELF this holiday season at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center!. ELF THE MUSICAL is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. ELF THE MUSICAL joins other Christmas classics such as "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story" as fun family holiday entertainment !

ELF THE MUSICAL will be produced and directed by Fred Helsel with Keenon Hooks as Choreographer and Mazie Rudolph serving as Vocal Director. Seth Kamenow is Production Designer, Andrew Schmedake is Lighting Designer, Joshua Stapel is Costume Designer, Kevin Kahm is Sound Designer and Kimberly Kiley and Megan Tisler are the Stage Managers.

Featured in the cast are Philip McBride as Buddy the Elf, Todd Tickner as Walter Hobbs, Stephanie Lesh-Farrell as Emily Hobbs, Leo Helfrich as Michael Hobbs, Morgan Reynolds as Jovie, Erin Hollander as Deb, Larry Shilkoff as Mr. Greenway, Luke Smith as Chadwick, Augusto Guardado as Matthews, Mookie Johnson as The Store Manager, Caitlyn Rose Massey as Charlotte Dennon, Carla Lombardo Bambo as Mrs. Claus, Anna Cardino as Ensemble, Olivia Leyua as Ensemble, Amanda Perry as Ensemble, and Peter Kund as Ensemble.

Start a new tradition this holdiay and treat your family to ELF THE MUSICAL at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center! Tickets are $28 Adults, $24 Seniors & Students, and $20 Children 12 & Under and are on sale now at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7900. Many performances are close to being SOLD OUT so get your tickets early!

Tickets are $28 Adults, $24 Seniors & Students, and $20 Children 12 & Under and are on sale now at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7900. Many performances are close to being SOLD OUT so get your tickets early!





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You