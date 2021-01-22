JBL Professional And AKG Win Big At 2021 TEC Awards At The NAMM Show

HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced that JBL Professional and AKG products earned top honors at the 36th NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards.

The annual TEC Awards honored best-in-class products in the professional audio community, and were presented at The NAMM Show 2021's Believe in Music Week, held the week of January 18, 2021. JBL Professional and AKG earned the following awards:

AKG Lyra USB microphone received the 2021 NAMM TEC Award in the category of Microphones, Recording.

JBL EON ONE Compact personal PA received the 2021 NAMM TEC Award in the category of Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers.

AKG K300 Series headphones received the 2021 NAMM TEC Award in the category of Headphone / Earpiece Technology.

JBL DSi 2.0 amplfiers received the 2021 NAMM TEC Award in the category of Amplification Hardware.

"On behalf of the entire HARMAN team, I would like to say it's an honor to have been recognized by the industry across these four very important audio categories," said Karam Kaul, Vice President, Audio, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "We would like to thank the voters and the TEC Awards Nominating Panel for our nomination. These wins are a reflection of our commitment to producing innovative audio solutions, and of the immensely talented teams at HARMAN Professional. We look forward to continuing to foster our culture of excellence in 2021 and beyond."

To watch the video announcing the winners for all the categories, visit https://youtu.be/GIjCzXzGJdI or for more information about the 2021 TEC Awards, please visit https://www.tecawards.org.