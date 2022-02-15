Dennis Quaid Comes To Thousand Oaks in May

Global superstar Dennis Quaid will bring his high energy show to the intimate Scherr Forum on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 pm.

Audiences will experience the musicality and passion for playing live that have earned Quaid rave reviews. A riveting performer, Quaid captivates the audiences with engaging stories about his illustrious film career and stories behind the highly personal songs that will populate his forthcoming inspirational album set for release in 2022 via Gaither/Primary Wave.

During Quaid's lengthy shows, he covers some of his favorite songs from Jerry Lee Lewis as a tip of the hat to the "the Killer" who Quaid portrayed in the box office smash Great Balls of Fire!, displaying equal ease on the piano with rock 'n' roll classics as well as country standards with his acoustic guitar.

Musically his shows encompass country and rock driven by his distinct vocals and anchored by his gift for telling compelling stories in his songwriting. Though he loves writing, recording, and making movies, the stage holds a special place in Quaid's heart, and for the last four decades, he's toured extensively earning the acclaimed actor a reputation as a respected touring artist.

Dennis Quaid is an Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe nominee, who's known for his roles in hit films The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency, The Parent Trap, Soul Surfer, The Right Stuff, Breaking Away, Midway and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

Single tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18 and are priced at $55. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com