BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to Conejo Players Theatre This Month

Performances run March 25 through April 16, 2022.

Mar. 14, 2022  
Conejo Players Theatre presents Bye Bye Birdie in March!

Tony Award-Winning, smash hit Bye Bye Birdie remains as show-stopping and vibrant as ever! It's the 1960's in small-town America and teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a cherished and exhilarating score and a hilarious script, BIRDIE continues to thrill audiences around the world.

Performances run March 25 through April 16, 2022. Friday and Saturday at 8PM, Sundays at 2PM. March 31 & April 7 at 8PM. April 9 & 16 at 2PM.

Director - Devery Holmes

Producers - Priscilla Losey/ James Laguna

Music Director - Jim Holmes

Co-Music Director - Shelley Saxer

Choreographer - Miriam Durrie-Kirsch

Location: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Tickets: $20 ($18 for student/senior/military) www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715

Cast List:

Brendan Lynch - Albert Peterson

Kristina Reyes - Rose Alvarez

Jonathan Bubis, Brent Ramirez, Jared Price - Conrad Birdie

Hannah Saltman - Kim MacAfee

Abigail Reeves - Ursula Merkle

John Wallis - Mr. MacAfee

Jennifer Sorensen - Mrs. MacAfee

Tariq Mieres - Hugo Peabody

Eve Kiefer - Mrs. Mae Peterson

Christina Healey - Gloria Rasputin

David Friel - Mayor

Barbara Berent - Mayor's Wife

Emily Hare - Mrs. Merkle

Logan Filippi, Sammy Kirsch - Randolph MacAfee

Teen Chorus: Alison Norman, Bethany Dream, Brianna Csellak, Dani Kirsch, Paige Pensivy, Raedyn Sorensen, Peter Umipig, Frances Cabizon, Patrick Rogers, and Christina Healey

Adult Ensemble: Barbara Berent, David Friel, Emily Hare, Francis Cabison, Gary Saxer, Mark Suarez, Monica Montelongo, Patrick Rogers, and Larry Laffer

* At this time of printing, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.



