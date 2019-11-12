A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Returns To Thousand Oaks

The producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists have once again brought together the world's greatest entertainers for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production - A Magical Cirque Christmas. This thrilling, festive, fun-for-the-whole-family event comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music, all sung brilliantly by Therese Curatolo, whose angelic voice will surely get you into the holiday spirit. Be captivated by the balance and precision of Oleksiy "Alex" Mruz as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while balancing on an always-moving surface; the fast, furious and precise skill of world-champion diabolo juggler Yusaku-Mochizuki, as seen on this season's "America's Got Talent;" the graceful, elegant and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Cyr wheel dancer Rachel Salzman; the gravity-defying performance of all-female duo trapeze team Virginie Gerbeau and Zoé Sanscartier; and much more!

A Magical Cirque Christmas will be hosted by magician John Archer, who will leave audiences in hysterics while introducing each act with mesmerizing, magical flair as he weaves and guides them through the unimaginable to the unbelievable.

As one of the UK's top comedy magicians, Archer has spent the last 17 years entertaining audiences all over the world. Most recently, he reached the semi-final rounds of "Britain's Got Talent" and won the "Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year." In 1998 Archer was awarded the Ken Dodd Presidents Trophy for "Best New Magical Comedy Entertainer;" in February 2000, he took part in The British Magical Championships and was awarded "British Magical Champion of Comedy;" and in November 2002 at The Magic Circle Awards Banquet, Archer was promoted to "Member of the Inner Magic Circle - with Gold Star".

Single tickets are priced at $126 - $46. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You