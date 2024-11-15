Zubrick Magic Theatre Will Host HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, The Zubrick Magic Theatre will present its "Holiday Spectacular" – a performance that redefines holiday entertainment in St. Petersburg.

Located at 1211 1st Ave. N. in the vibrant EDGE District of St. Petersburg, the Zubrick Magic Theatre has been a hidden gem for awe-inspiring entertainment year-round. But this holiday season, the magic takes on a new sparkle. The "Holiday Spectacular" is not just a show; it's an experience – an invitation to escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in a world of holiday wonder, where each moment brings surprise, delight, and of course magic.

The "Holiday Spectacular" promises to be the must-see event of the season. Illusionists Chris & Ryan Zubrick, the dynamic duo behind the theatre's acclaimed performances, have crafted a unique 70-minute show blending mind-boggling illusions, heartwarming holiday stories, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, this show will leave you with a sense of awe and joy that only the magic of the holidays can inspire.

The "Holiday Spectacular" runs from November 15th through the end of the year. Performances typically take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, with additional matinee performances at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on select days. Tickets range from $44.00 to $160.00 (+ tax and fees), with three seating options: Standard, Preferred, and the ever-popular VIP Package. For the most up-to-date performance schedule, visit www.zubrickmagic.com.

Planning a holiday party or corporate event? The Zubrick Magic Theatre offers exclusive discounts for groups of 20 or more, as well as private performances for those seeking the perfect venue for seasonal celebrations.

Instead of the usual gifts that gather dust, give the gift of wonder this year. Zubrick Magic Theatre's Gift Certificates offer more than just admission – they’re an experience. Ideal as stocking stuffers or thoughtful presents for loved ones, these gift certificates can be redeemed for any available performance date, offering flexibility and excitement all in one. Purchase yours today at www.zubrickmagic.com/magicshop and give a gift that will be remembered long after the holidays are over.

Zubrick Magic Theatre’s "Holiday Spectacular" sells out year after year, and tickets are disappearing fast, so don’t delay. Visit www.zubrickmagic.com to secure your tickets.

This holiday season, let the Zubrick Magic Theatre be your destination for wonder, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime. The "Holiday Spectacular" awaits – reserve your tickets today and make this holiday season truly magical.

