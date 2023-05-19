World Premiere Musical OZ Makes Its Debut In Two Weeks!

Preempted from freeFall's 19/20 season, this much-anticipated world-premiere musical by freeFall's artistic director Eric Davis and resident music director Michael Raabe finally takes its turn on June 2. OZ explores the genius of L.

Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where witches might be good, and what you're seeking is already inside you.

OZ stars David Foley, Jr. (Broadway National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), Melissa Minyard (Broadway's Les Miserables) and Drew H. Wells (freeFall debut!). Tampa Bay favorite Roxanne Fay returns to freeFall as Matilda Joslyn Gage with Elizabeth Meckler (American Stage's Ragtime) as Dorothy.

"We are so excited to finally be able to present this new musical to Tampa Bay audiences," says Matthew McGee, freeFall's Outreach and Marketing Director. "This show is about family and freeFall is leaning on many of our most beloved artists to bring this project to life."

OZ is directed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe. The set is designed by Hansen Scenic with video/projection design by Eric Davis. Costumes are designed by David Covach with wig/hair design by Michelle Hart. Dalton Hamilton (Marvel's Hawkeye) returns to freeFall to design the lighting. Sound for OZ is designed and engineered by Nathan Doyle.

Davis and Raabe have been collaborating for over a decade on exciting adaptations and re-imagined productions of classics like The Pirates of Penzance, Peter Pan, War of the Worlds and the interactive walkthrough experience, The Rose and The Beast. OZ marks the longtime collaborators first original work together with Raabe writing music and lyrics and Davis writing the book and additional lyrics.

"I think each of those 4 experiences were important building blocks to get us to this... in terms of creating something entirely new." says freeFall Resident Music Director/OZ composer Michael Raabe.

Book tickets now atClick HereClick Here or by calling 727-498-5205. OZ plays freeFall June 2 through July 9. Tickets range from $45 - $55. There are two previews. One on June 2 at 7pm and on June 3 at 2pm. Tickets for previews are only $25. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.