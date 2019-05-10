West Coast Players Presents FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

May. 10, 2019  

West Coast Players Presents FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

West Coast Players will present Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, directed by Linda Weir, by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit from the author of the famed television series, Six Feet Under.

Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com. TICKET PRICE: $21; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.

