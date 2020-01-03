WMOR-TV Working To Renew CARRIAGE On DirecTV

Following protracted negotiations, the efforts of Hearst Television, parent of WMOR-TV, to achieve a new carriage agreement with DIRECTV, reached an impasse, and, as a result, WMOR-TV is now no longer being carried by DIRECTV's satellite system or its internet-delivered platform AT&T TV Now (formerly known as DIRECTV TV Now).

The channel impacted is WMOR-TV, CH 32.

The current carriage agreement had been set to expire at midnight on December 31st, but was extended by Hearst Television multiple times until 7:00pm (eastern time) on January 3rd in an attempt to avoid an impasse.

"Unfortunately, the DIRECTV negotiating team is seeking the right to carry our station at below market rates, which is neither fair nor reasonable given the significant investments we have made to deliver top tier programming to our viewers," said WMOR-TV President & General Manager, Pam Barber.

"We regret the inconvenience DIRECTV's demands have imposed on its subscribers, and we will keep our communities fully informed of developments."

"It should be noted that we have not 'blacked out' our station," WMOR-TV added. "Viewers may continue to receive our station for free, over the air, and, where available, from local cable or other satellite operators."

Viewers can determine the type of antenna needed to receive the signals of Hearst Stations at http://www.antennaweb.org/.

To contact DIRECTV regarding the inconvenience caused by its unreasonable demands call DIRECTV customer service at 1-800-531-5000 or 1-800-288-2020.





