ThinkTank Theatre Postpones Opening of THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Hurricane Ian will cause ThinkTank Theatre's next show to be postponed by a week.

'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' was originally set to open on October 8th, but now it will begin previews at Stageworks Theatre on October 14th at 7:30pm, regularly scheduled performances will be October 15th, with a relaxed performance at 3:00pm and a full opening at 7:30pm and October 16th, a 3:00pm matinee will finish the show's opening weekend. The run will continue the following weekend October 21st-23rd with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.

After a triumphant five book series, a couple of movie adaptations, and an upcoming Disney+ series, everyone's favorite Half-Blood has now been turned into a ground-breaking musical. 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' is based on the first book in the Percy Jackson series with the same title. Fans of the original series are well into adulthood, while young people are still falling in love with the books for the first time. "This is a show built for its fans, [but] not to the point of excluding everyone else" writes Jackson McHenry (Vulture) of the show's 2014 off-broadway run. The music and lyrics were written by Rob Rockiki and the book by Joe Tracz.

ThinkTank has established itself as Tampa's premier professional company catering to young people and family audiences. Their shows can be enjoyed by everyone ages 10 to 110 and 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' is the perfect show for just this purpose. This production is sure to be a crackling burst of energy, featuring a young cast of both fresh faces and old favorites. Making their ThinkTank debuts are Johnathan O'Brien (Percy Jackson) - 'Toxic Avenger' and 'Assassins' - Madd Theatre , Jaryn McCann (Mr. B/Chiron) - 'Nunsense Amen' - Straz, 'Evil Dead' - Stageworks , Nate Doran (Grover/Mr. D.) - 'The Addams Family' - Blake High School, and Drew Eberhard (Luke/Ares) - Producing Artistic Director of Vivid Theatre. Returning to ThinkTank is Kathryn Huettle (Annabeth) who was last seen in Stageworks '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' and ThinkTank's 'All the Great Books Abridged'. Fans of ThinkTank will also recognize Summer Kiesel (Sally Jackson) from ThinkTank's 'Holiday Festivus' and 'Drunken Shakespeare'.

As always, ThinkTank will utilize their Young Artist' Ensemble, a collective of talented high school students who play various roles and work behind the scenes on all their shows. YAE members Annie Sardouk - Berkeley Prep, and Kaylee Tupper Miller - Bayshore Christian, will both take on the role of Clarisse. Other members of the YAE company, Via Shae - homeschooled, and Adeline Richardson - Academy of the Holy Name, will fill out the show's ensemble. Behind the scenes will be Atticus Failes - Blake High School, Carly Kuck - Alonso High School, and Reese Paul - Robinson High School.

'The Lightning Thief' team also features the talents of Sarah Tellier as Music Director and Jessica Scruggs who choreographs the upbeat score. The show will be directed by ThinkTank's award winning Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy.

Tickets for 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' can be purchased through this link - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200207®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthinktanktheatre.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F202617%3Fonly_one%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 813-508-0884 between the hours of: Tuesday-Friday: 10:00am-2:00pm, Saturday: 10:00am-12:00pm, and Sunday: 10:00am-12:00pm (Show days only). Ticket prices range between $30 and $20 for Adults and Students (K-12) for the preview on the 14th and the relaxed performance on the 15th and $35 and $25 for Adults and Students (K-12) for all other shows. If you are a Stageworks Subscriber you might consider adding one of the monthly subscriptions so as to include all of ThinkTank's productions this 22/23 season. Check out the subscription information at Stageworkstheatre.org for further details. Those who purchased tickets for October 7th - 9th should contact the box office at BoxOffice@thinktanktya.org to move their tickets to another date, if they have not already been contacted by a ThinkTank representative.