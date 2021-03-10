Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Celtic Angels Host Virtual Outreach Session For Students Of The Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts

The Celtic Angels are scheduled to perform with the Celtic Knight Dancers at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Sunday, November 28 at 7pm.

Mar. 10, 2021  
While rehearsing for their upcoming tour, The Celtic Angels made time to reach out to the students of Sandy Lane Elementary School and Conservatory for the Arts, as part of the education and outreach efforts of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Via Zoom from the Murray Theatre, the group shared stories, lessons, and performances featuring Irish music, dance, and song - just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

"It was a truly wonderful experience for all involved - the joy of the arts knows no bounds and finds a way to connect all ages, if even virtually", commented Sharon Reid-Kane, Chief Officer of Education & Outreach / Vice President of Education & Outreach, The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall. "We are so grateful to this special group from 'across the pond' and hope to have them meet our students in person when they return in November."

For more information on the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall, please visit www.Rutheckerdhall.com/hoffman-school-of-arts.

For more information on this and other upcoming performances, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/events.


