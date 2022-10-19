THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close October 23 at Stageworks Theatre

After a triumphant five book series, a couple of movie adaptations, and an upcoming Disney+ series, everyone's favorite Half-Blood has now been turned into a musical. 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' is based on the first book in the Percy Jackson series with the same title. ThinkTank Theatre's production of this groundbreaking musical is currently running at Stageworks Theatre and must close this Sunday, October 23rd.

ThinkTank has established itself as the area's premiere professional company that caters to family and young audiences. The Lightning Thief is the perfect show for this company and its audience. Fans of the original series are well into adulthood, while young people are still falling in love with the books for the first time. "This is a show built for its fans, not to the point of excluding everyone else" writes Jackson McHenry (Vulture) of the show's 2014 off-broadway run. The music and lyrics were written by Rob Rockiki and the book by Joe Tracz.

ThinkTank's production is definitely a crackling burst of energy, featuring a young cast of both fresh faces and old favorites. Making their ThinkTank debuts are Johnathan O'Brien (Percy Jackson), Jaryn McCann (Mr. B/Chiron), Nate Doran (Grover/Mr. D.), and Drew Eberhard (Luke/Ares). Returning to ThinkTank is Kathryn Huettle (Annabeth) who has been seen in 'All the Great Books Abridged' and 'Snoopy!!! The Musical'. Fans of the TYA company will also recognize Summer Kiesel (Sally Jackson) from ThinkTank's 'Holiday Festivus' and 'Drunken Shakespeare'.

As always, ThinkTank utilizes their Young Artist' Ensemble, a collective of talented high school students who play various roles and work behind the scenes on all their shows. YAE members Annie Sardouk (The Giver, TYA Playfest 2022) and Kaylee Tupper Miller (Snoopy, #Enough, Boozy Broadway, TYA Play Fest 2022) will both take on the role of Clarisse. Other members of the YAE company, Via Shae (Snoopy, Boozy Broadway, Drunken Shakes) and Adeline Richardson (Boozy Broadway, TYA Play Fest) will fill out the show's ensemble.

The Lightning Thief team also features the talents of Sarah Tellier as Music Director and Jessica Scruggs, who choreographed the upbeat score. The show is directed by ThinkTank's award-winning Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy.

Tickets for 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' can be purchased through this link - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204100®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthinktanktheatre.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F202617%3Fonly_one%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 813-508-0884 between the hours of: Tuesday-Friday: 10:00am-2:00pm, Saturday: 10:00am-12:00pm, and Sunday: 10:00am-12:00pm (Show days only). If you are a Stageworks Subscriber you might consider adding one of the monthly subscriptions so as to include all of ThinkTank's productions this 22/23 season. Check out the subscription information at Stageworkstheatre.org for further details.

Photo Credit: Ashley Emrick