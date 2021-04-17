Sunscreen and Sarasota Film Festivals To Premiere Musical Feature FILTERED About Mental Health Among Teens

The feature film teen musical, Filtered, is making its world premiere at the Sunscreen Film Festival's closing night, then immediately thereafter will be presented at the Sarasota Film Festival.

Filtered is a powerful, poignant, honest look at social media told by the teenagers who live it.

The film is based on the stage musical by Katie Combs, who is also the co-director and co-producer of the feature film. Combs explains, "It originally began as a song cycle, then developed into a full show concept on a car ride with two of my students as they shared their real-life experiences. It is my intention that this film will spark honest, intergenerational conversations around mental health and the impact of social media in teens."

When S. Roy Saringo (co-writer, co-director, co-producer, and also the cinematographer and editor) saw the stage musical, he immediately approached Combs about making it for the screen. "The main message that's important to me with Filtered is realizing that times have changed, technology has advanced, and the world has gotten smaller, but connection to each other has always been a staple in humanity and social media has been redefining "connection" in deceiving ways. I want Filtered to give audiences a chance to "eavesdrop" on the Zoomer generation," he explains.

"We are thriller to have Filtered's filmmakers here in the Tampa Bay Area, and this incredible cast, who, for many of them, this is their first film festival. It's always a great feeling to have your local films thriving at these festivals." - Ben Daniele, Sunscreen Film Festival Programmer.

"Filtered" shows at the Sunscreen Film Festival Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 4:20pm and Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 5:30pm. Learn more at https://sunscreenfilmfestival2021.sched.com/event/h3Mb

"The Sarasota Film Festival is delighted to showcase such a thoughtful, inspired film led by such talented young people." - Harrison Bender, Sarasota Film Festival, Programming Consultant.

"Filtered" virtual screening information at the Sarasota Film Festival: https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/film/?id=605abed5a71676004cdd5606

Executive Producer Grace Santos adds, "When Roy sent the script to me, I knew I had to join the team. I named Ethos Pictures LLC for two reasons: (a) Ethos means character and I love great character driven work; and (b) Ethos per the Greek meaning of character is the underlying beliefs and ideals that characterize a community or society. 'Filtered' contains both of the reasons. It sparks conversations about mental health and social media in our society."