SKIN HUNGRY to Premiere at LAB Theater Project

LAB Theater Project will present the world premiere of Skin Hungry by Erin Mallon, running Oct 28- Nov 14, 2021, at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City, with options for viewing: In-Person, Livestream, or On-Demand.

Hungry for some laughs? Well, in Skin Hungry, playwright Erin Mallon, explores, through humor, our need to be loved, touched, and above all connected to each other. Directed by Executive Producer and Founder of LAB Theater Project, Owen Robertson and starring Roz Potenza, Darius Autry, Eddie Gomez, and Haley Janeda, Mallon tells the story or Ruth, a 74-year-old woman and Rowan a 23-year-old man and they are in love. Jim, Ruth's 43-year-old son is freaking the hell out. Mallon explores what defines love, is it constrained by age? How do we move past guilt, and how do we find a way to touch and hold onto each other.

Executive Producer and Director Owen Robertson added, "Why this play? This play was to be LAB's first comedy and the grand opening play in our new home on Henderson Ave in April of 2020. We had started rehearsals and everything and then March 13, 2021 happened, and it all shut down. I am so happy to bring this show to Tampa. We thought it was timely then but now living in a pandemic, well it feels even more so now. Using humor to explore how we handle deep feelings is a wonderful way to spend an evening. Mallon has done an amazing job with her dialogue and her characters, I find them very present and alive, I see people I know within them, and that makes the humor even funnier. Also, as all great playwrights do, she slips in these moments of beautiful truth about our humanity and how to consider it, which imbues me with hope for us as a species. There is great humor, there is great depth, what is there not to love about Skin Hungry."

Skin Hungry is rated PG for Parental Guidance. There is some adult language and sexual inuendo that may not be appropriate for all ages.

Skin Hungry runs October 28 through November 14, 2021. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday matinee at 3 pm. Shows are available via Livestream, in-house seating, and On-demand. For the Livestream and on-demand online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. LAB Theater gives special attention to the guidance coming from the CDC regarding the spread of Covid-19. At this time, 40 seats will be made available per performance for the in-house option. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance to protect the health and wellbeing of their audiences, cast, and crew. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found at http://www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.

Tickets are $28 and are available online through LAB's website. In-person tickets can only be purchased by Advance Purchase, not at the door. Livestream tickets are available for specific performances from October 28 till November 7 only. On-Demand tickets can be purchased at anytime; the production can be viewed from Novemeber 11 through November 25. For tickets, please visit their website at https://www.labtheaterproject.com. Questions or interview requests, please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.