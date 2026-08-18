Ruth Eckerd Hall to Launch 2026-2027 Matinee Collection Series

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Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced the 2026-2027 Matinee Collection, which includes returning favorites Elvis Birthday Bash, Invincible – A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson, Mutts Gone Nuts, A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute, The Bronx Wanderers, So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience, Stayin' Alive: Bee Gees Tribute, Neil Berg's 118 Years of Broadway, as well as shows making their Ruth Eckerd Hall debut, A Tribute To Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours and Daybreak: The Music & Passion Of Barry Manilow.

Single tickets start at $18 and series packages are priced at $165 for all ten performances. For more information and to purchase tickets and packages, please call The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall at 727-791-7400 or visit the Ticket Office. The Ticket Office is located at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from noon to 6 pm, Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, as well as two hours prior to show time.

Enjoy Brunch before each Matinee Collection 1 pm performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall's dining experience, Upstage Dining. Priced at $28, the Brunch will begin 2 hours prior to show time and includes breakfast and lunch offerings, coffee, tea, juice and water. The cash bar includes a full selection of adult beverages, including mimosas and screwdrivers, to compliment your meal. Advance reservations are encouraged, as space is limited. Separate show ticket required. Menu subject to change.

Group discounts are available for advanced ticket purchase for groups of 15 or more on tickets and dining. Brunch buffet is available for purchase at a discount with parties of 15 or more for $22.50 per person. For Group reservations, please contact Groupsales@rutheckerdhall.net or call 727-712-2717. The Group Sales Department is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

The Premier Elvis Birthday Bash

Sunday, January 3 at 1 pm

Back by popular demand for their 25th consecutive season at Ruth Eckerd Hall, The Premier Elvis Birthday Bash returns with Scot Bruce as the young Elvis and—for the final time—Mike Albert as the Las Vegas Elvis, along with the Big "E" Band. This isn't just a birthday celebration of America's first rock 'n' roll icon. It's your last chance to witness the double-Elvis spectacular that's been packing Ruth Eckerd Hall for a quarter century. Don't miss the farewell performance that will have you dancing in the aisles one last time.

INVINCIBLE - A Glorious Tribute To Michael Jackson

Sunday, January 17 at 1 pm

Prepare to embark on a mesmerizing journey through the unparalleled musical legacy of the King of Pop himself with INVINCIBLE, hailed by none other than the Jackson Family Patriarch, Joe Jackson, as the #1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world!

INVINCIBLE invites audiences to immerse themselves in the electrifying world of Michael Jackson's legendary artistry, where every step, every beat, and every note resonates with the essence of his iconic presence. With precision and passion, this extraordinary production captures the heart and soul of Michael's greatest hits and most iconic dance moves, meticulously crafted under the masterful choreography of Jackson's longtime collaborator, Lavelle Smith Jr.

Step into the spotlight and relive the magic of Michael Jackson's unparalleled career as INVINCIBLE takes you on a thrilling journey through the decades. From the gravity-defying moonwalk to the signature sequined glove, every detail is brought to life with authenticity and flair, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Incorporating state-of-the-art visuals, dynamic choreography, and a powerhouse cast of talented performers, INVINCIBLE promises an evening of pure entertainment and nostalgia. Feel the energy, embrace the charisma, and surrender to the sheer brilliance that made Michael Jackson the undisputed King of Pop.

Don't miss your chance to be part of history – join us as we pay homage to the enduring legacy of a musical icon and relive the magic that continues to inspire generations worldwide.

INVINCIBLE is Created, Produced, and Directed by Darrin Ross for RossLive Entertainment. The Michael Jackson Estate is neither affiliated, associated, nor connected, nor has it endorsed or sponsored INVINCIBLE, A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.

Mutts Gone Nuts

Sunday, January 24 at 1 pm

This high-energy production brings together America's favorite dog show, Mutts Gone Nuts, and internationally acclaimed comedy magician The Great Kaplan for an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment. Starring world-class dog trainer and America's Got Talent sensation Alexandra Côté, alongside veteran emcee and funnyman Scott Houghton, this must-see show features some of the most amazing trained dogs on the planet. These canine stars will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right into your heart.

AIA: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Sunday, February 7 at 1 pm

AIA – The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show was formed in 1991 when lead vocalist and guitarist Jeff Pike invited Scott Nickerson, founder of the first Jimmy Buffett Parrot Head Club, based in Atlanta, to join his already successful one-man tribute to Jimmy Buffett. In 1992, the band won a Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Jimmy's new record label, Margaritaville Records, bringing them to the attention of Jimmy Buffett and his organization.

In 1992, A1A was the first band to perform at the annual "Meeting of the Minds", Jimmy Buffett's Annual Parrot Head Convention, and through the growing success of A1A and the number of Parrot Head Clubs forming across the nation, by the end of the year, A1A was granted permission by Jimmy and his management team to bill themselves as A1A – The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show. A1A has played to countless high-profile clients, Parrot Heads, and fans nationwide and continues to draw large crowds to their performances.

Through 35 years of performing, A1A's impact within the Parrot Head community is legendary, and even the late-great Jimmy Buffett, along with many members of the Coral Reefer Band, have performed with A1A.

Today, the band's popularity continues to grow, and with Jimmy Buffett's devastating passing in September 2023, their mission, show, and presence are ever more critical. The energy, excitement, authenticity, musicianship, and continuous dedication to preserving Jimmy Buffett's legacy that has always surrounded a Jeff Pike and A1A performance are an experience and a driving force that have helped the band remain the first and foremost Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show in history.

The Bronx Wanderers

Sunday, February 21 at 1 pm

What do you get when a father, his two sons, and two high school classmates come together to create a show? A wildly entertaining mix of hilarious personal stories, a powerhouse playlist spanning every genre and decade, and one unforgettable family's journey through life and music.

Meet The Bronx Wanderers - a high-energy musical experience that's been bringing audiences to their feet for over 20 years. With a unique blend of rock 'n' roll nostalgia, modern hits, and dynamic storytelling, this group has mastered the art of connecting with fans of all ages in one sweeping, musical tour de force.

A staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, The Bronx Wanderers have spent seven years as a Top 5 show out of 223 productions. They've earned 12 “Best of Las Vegas” awards, were named Best Tribute Show by Las Vegas Weekly in 2022 and hold a prestigious residency at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Their accolades also include induction into the East Coast Music Hall of Fame.

But beyond the awards and achievements, what truly sets them apart is their on-stage chemistry and infectious energy. Night after night, they prove they're still having the time of their lives—and by the end of the show, you will be too.

So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience

Starring Robert Neary

Sunday, February 28 at 1 pm

Broadway, television, and film star Robert Neary creates an unforgettable tribute to one of the greatest recording artists in history. This is a true immersion into the life and career of Neil Diamond. Critical praise across the internet and social media has called this show "The most authentic and professional tribute to Neil Diamond and delivers nothing short of a true Neil Diamond concert experience". The concert has even been filmed as a documentary feature and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, where, it too, continues to draw rave reviews. With over 40 years in the entertainment business, Robert has three Broadway leads, and over 60 major guest-starring television and film roles to his credit. He created this incredible show in 2019 and worked tirelessly with NY's premier band, The Mystic, during the pandemic, to make it the hit that it is today. Now in its sixth year, So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is selling out venues all over the U.S. with no end in sight.

STAYIN' ALIVE: The Bee Gees Tribute

Sunday, March 7 at 1 pm

STAYIN' ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin', How Deep Is Your Love, You Should be Dancing, Nights on Broadway and Stayin' Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started a Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny be Tender, Words and To Love Somebody among other great hits.

STAYIN' ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN' ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

Neil Berg's 118 Years of Broadway

Sunday, March 14 at 1 pm

Back for its annual crowd thrilling celebration of Broadway's greatest songs from its finest shows, the most successful touring Broadway concert in America brings an all-star Broadway cast to Ruth Eckerd Hall. This dazzling all-new show, which sells out every year, features five of Broadway's finest stars performing songs from the best and most beloved Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, Wicked, MAMMA MIA! and Broadway classics from such composers as Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

A Tribute to Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours

Sunday, March 21 at 1 pm

The lives and careers of three iconic American singer/songwriters, James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King, have always overlapped and intertwined — and their music continues to inspire generation after generation. A Tribute to Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours celebrates these musical icons with unique arrangements, fan favorites, deep cuts and engaging storytelling with multimedia projections. Audiences will marvel at the versatility of Taylor Simon King's sensational band and fall in love with its three powerhouse vocalists' renditions of these classic hits.

A Tribute to Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours is headlined by Lisa Sherman (former Rockette/Broadway entertainer), clever songstress, Alice Leon, and James Gedeon…whose interpretation of James Taylor is truly amazing. A Tribute to Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours' band members have performed with notable acts as: The E Street Band, Loggins & Messina, Bon Jovi, South Side Johnny, Gary US Bonds, Max Weinberg's Jukebox, America, Kenny Rogers, The Marshall Tucker Band, Livingston Taylor, Vanessa Williams, Tommy Bowes, Jeff Kazee, The Coasters, Dave Koz, Billy Joel, Phoebe Snow and Harry Connick, Jr.and many more. A Tribute to Taylor Simon King: 3 American Troubadours is produced by Sherman and her husband, Oscar and Golden Globe winner, Franke Previte (co-writer of (I've Had) The Time of My Life and Hungry Eyes from Dirty Dancing).

Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow

Sunday, April 4 at 1 pm

Step into a world of musical magic with DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow! This incredible tribute act will transport you back to the vibrant '70s, where Manilow's timeless hits come alive just as you remember them.



Led by the talented musician and accomplished pianist Joe Hite, DAYBREAK breathes new life into timeless classics. From the heartfelt ballad Mandy to the sing-along favorite Can't Smile Without You and the infectious, foot-stomping rhythm of Copacabana, this tribute captures the essence of Manilow's music with stunning authenticity. With an eight-piece ensemble delivering pitch-perfect performances, DAYBREAK ensures that Manilow's legendary songs continue to inspire and delight audiences for generations to come. Experience this captivating tribute that brings the music and passion of Barry Manilow to the stage.

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