Review: Tampa Bay Regional Premiere of THE PROM Takes Center Stage at Mad Theatre of Tampa

“...I believe despite all the awfulness, people still have good in them.” -Emma

“...And nobody out there ever gets to define, The life I’m meant to lead, with this Unruly Heart of mine...” -Emma

“...it’s time to build a prom for everyone, Show them all it can be done, If music blares and no one cares, who your unruly heart loves...” -Ensemble of The Prom

The Prom a new musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Directed and Choreographed by Jessica Vitalo, this explosive new musical took the stage by storm Friday night at USF Theatre 1, in which local area company MAD Theatre of Tampa is currently residing for the duration of their run through July 22, 2023. MAD Theatre who normally performs their shows at Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts, opted for a larger space, and the ability to accommodate a larger company of performers, and the use of a fly system for their set. Boasting a primarily younger cast who danced and sang till everything was left on the stage, the audience was grooving in their seats and filled with joy all evening.

Based on a court case in Fulton, Mississippi where a student by the name of Constance McMillen intended to bring her girlfriend to the school prom and was met with staunch intolerant school board members, who chose to cancel the school’s prom altogether. Seeking a violation of her First Amendment rights, McMillen with the help of the ACLU sued the school district. The Judge, however, did not force the school board to reinstate the prom. After not reinstating the initial prom, the school board allowed for a separate prom to be held at a local Country Club in which McMillen could attend, however, the parents of other students planned a separate sanctioned prom under hush for fear of media scrutiny. Celebrities from all around rallied together in support to help sponsor a “Second-Chance” prom so she and her girlfriend could attend without backlash.

The Prom’s story is similar in fashion but set in fictional Edgewater, Indiana a Conservative MidWestern town. With the help of Barry Glickman and fellow Tony- Winning Actress Dee Dee Allen and Broadway performers Trent Oliver and Angie Dickinson; all of whom received media scrutiny for being “Narcissist” set out to change the Narrative of their careers by helping Emma achieve the Prom of her dreams.

From top to bottom this cast is stunning from the first note, first dance step to the final bow. The Choreography is synchronized and stylized down to each step and will have you wanting to dance right along with them. Boasting a young and talented ensemble, the precision is stellar and you never want the dancing to end.

From the first moment our Emma played by Isabel Ramos steps onto the stage she is a standout. Her first solo in “Just Breathe” captures our heart as her vocal power shines through and we travel along through the plight of her journey. With vocal skills that are unmatched her performance parallels that seen of the Emma on the National Tour. Like a sparkling diamond in the rough, Isabel is a shining star and brings a powerful stage presence to her character. This show in general has a hard time working if you don’t have an Emma that is grounded in vulnerability, empathy, and a truly likable facade. Isabel deserves all the praise as she brings a seasoned approach to a role, that at her young age can be hard to grasp, but hearing her sing will make your heart soar, and you root for her from start to finish.

As Mr. Hawkins, Neil Bleiweiss is a wonderful addition to the company. His vocals in “We look to you,” is an endearing moment and we see his facade begin to fade. His connection with Dee Dee Allen is a special moment in time, and Neil should be commended here.

Jennette Cronk as Dee Dee Allen is perfectly cast. From her first entrance to the final number, she is every Broadway Diva in her element. Sporting a Lisa Rinna-type hairstyle, and a powerful singing voice makes this performance one to watch. Her comedic moments are spot on and her solo “The Lady’s Improving,” is a magnificent moment of the night.

Donald (DJ) Holt, Jr., as Barry Glickman is outstanding. He’s everyone’s best friend and comic relief. His mannerisms and stage presence on every entrance is mirrored to that of Sean Hayes’ iconic turn as Jack McFarland. He’s impressive every moment on stage and his relationship with Emma is such a joy to watch. His “Barry’s Going to the Prom” needs to be experienced for its a true standout moment of the night. Donned in Caftans and fuzzy slippers, zany wigs, and sunglasses that would make Elton John jealous, DJ’s performance here is a knockout and one that needs to experienced.

Evan Lomba as Angie is a knockout and so funny here. His “Zazz” number is wonderful, and just like the Leading Player in Pippin during numbers like “On the Right Track,” his Fosse choreography is top-notch. When Emma joins in the number and discovers her newfound confidence your heart will bursts with joy. Always at the top of his game, Evan delivers a stunning portrayal here, and probably his best performance to date.

Richard Brown makes a hilarious turn as Trent Oliver. He’s the annoying one of the friend group who constantly boasts about their accolades, but its all talk and no chutzpah. He is hilarious to watch and his number “Love thy Neighbor” in Act 2 is a wonderful time. From tambourines to the addition of Godspell cast members this hilarious moment will leave you in stitches.

As Alyssa Green, Sydney Beck is wonderful in stage presence and vocal power. Her solo moment with “Alyssa Green” is a great song and really tells her story. The standout moment fro me here is her duet with Emma “Dance with You” the harmonies and the love between the two will make you root for their plight and it’s a beautiful moment between them. Perfectly matched Isabel and Sydney are wonderful to watch together and both should be commended for their beautiful performances.

This ensemble is hands down exceptional and in it 100% from start to finish. I think that is what makes this show so entertaining, so uplifting, you have a stellar ensemble who are in the moment as much as the principals and it makes this story truly grounded and believable every second. The harmonies in Emma’s song “Unruly Heart” soar to the very top of the rafters, and this Ensemble, this Company truly proves the power of a tight-knit unit. The dancing is exciting and you want to keep watching. Standouts among the ensemble are Emilio Grimaldo, Jack Miller, Joaquin Bermudez, Miranda Myers, and Ashleigh Dudek to name a few.

Rounding out the rest of the Company are Brian Craft (Sheldon Saperstein), Susan Black (Mrs. Green), Talia Fish (Olivia Keating), Bernard McNicol(Reporter 1/Hotel Clerk), Brad Roberts (Gym Teacher/Reporter 2), Jaqueline Do (Reporter 3), Stephanie Austin (Jerusha), Brilee Gold (Brittany), Grayson Loney (Drew), Clyde Ramos (Wade), Briana Angeles, Stephanie Austin, Jo Chandler, Catie Ellington, Nia Ruth Evans, Jillian Koehn, Emma Kulby, Julia Mergen, Belen Sanchez, and Kaleigh Valach, all deserve extensive accolades for their performances here.

A stellar Company, and tight-knit unit all falls hand in hand with exceptional Direction. Under the Direction of Jessica Vitalo, this Company is at the top of their game. Jessica’s expert hand and clear vision drives a clean through-line from start to finish. Expertly timed scene changes and a cast that is 100% on their game from start to finish, puts MAD’s production of The Prom up there with some of their best work seen to date. There is a moment late in the show, that was so uniquely staged it will take you by surprise, and tug on your heartstrings. Not to mention exceptionally executed Choreography also by Vitalo that is so fun to watch. Special mention goes to Emilio Grimaldo for his out of this world dance moves, flexibility, and showman ship, truly a star in the making.

Technically sound, MAD Theatre’s production of The Prom works in all areas of execution from Costumes, Lighting, and Set Design. The functional set designed by Kit Hastings works to bring the world of Edgewater, Indiana to our worldview. It allows the performers to move easily about the space and allows them the ability to tell the story cohesively. Lighting Design by Anthony Vito blends seamlessly with the Scenic work to display the world in which the story takes place. Costume Design by Lindsay Ellis works to achieve each character’s individual personality. She should be commended for the beautiful, sparkling, and sassy costumes that help complete who these characters are.

If you are looking for joy, comedy, love, and an inspirational theatrical experience then look no further than The Prom. So put on your best sequins, grab your tiara, and your best friends and head to the USF Campus to Theatre 1 through July 22, 2023 to catch this stunning, magical and beautiful piece of theatre. Tickets for MAD’s Regional Premiere production can be purchased by visiting Click Here. “You belong at the Prom!”

“I just wanna dance with you, let the whole world melt away and dance with you, Who cares what other people say, and when we’re through, no one can convince us we were wrong, all it takes is you and me and a song!” -Emma and Alyssa during “Dance with You”

PHOTO CREDIT: ALYSSA YATES