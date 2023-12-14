Review: SCROOGE MACBETH: A MASHUP OF SHAKESPEARE AND CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE ON EVERYONE'S LIST at OFF-CENTRAL PLAYERS

“Christmas was never a big deal in Shakespeare’s day... which is why he never wrote about it...” -Victor

David MacGregor’s Scrooge Macbeth, is a Comedic Holiday Comedy set to the tune of two things... everything Christmas and the most prolific playwright ever known to classical theatre, William Shakespeare. Now I know what your thinking, how can the works of the Bard possibly coincide with that of Holiday Merriment, Joy, Giving, and Peace and Good Will to all men. For it is by the sheer amount of “Good Will...” all puns intended that David MacGregor’s farcical masterpiece will have you rolling in the aisles of the theatre, and feeling the need to relieve yourself in the nearest restroom.

To the tune of 90 minutes, multiple Christmas Carols and loads of Shakespeare’s characters, Scrooge Macbeth is a confectionary Holiday Romp that will make you feel good, even as the world itself is in shambles.

All Humbugging aside, there is no lack of merriment in the work presented here, and this will make even the hardest of Scrooge’s burst out in Holiday cheer, and gut-busting laughter.

The plot is simple here the local community theatre company “Hartland Community Theatre” is found left out in the cold so to speak with the last minute food poisoning incident leaving more than half their cast unable to perform. While the four remaining thespians decide whether to forge ahead or close up shop and cut their losses, they come up with an ingenious idea that just might save the day. Rather than going ahead with their planned production of Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale, they must come up with a new production in the heat of the moment to please expectant audience members or succumb to further financial ruin. The quartet put their heads together and decide to produce a “violent collision between everything Christmas and everything Shakespeare, that you will never think of Shakespeare or Christmas in quite the same way again...”

Our friends at The Off-Central always come up with unique programming, and this production is no different. This unique staging shows the audience inside the inner- workings of a theatre, and what it means to be “behind the scenes,” so much so, that a Stage Manager character is written into the script. Picking MacGregor’s work was a masterful idea by Artistic Director Ward Smith and team, as this is unlike any other Holiday production you will ever find. Its daring, unique, and dastardly funny, and somewhat crude at times. This is not your Nana’s Holiday Variety Hour. It shows the audience everything it takes to put a show up and for lack of a better phrase, “Pull a show out of your ass,” and this is completely on-brand for MacGregor’s work here.

With a cast of 5, this piece is perfect for the intimate environment of the venue. Each character’s persona is perfectly fit for Shakespeare’s work, and each Carol fit for the North Pole. An absurd 12 Days of Christmas that is done at lightning speed will have you in stitches.

“Twelve Severed Heads!

Eleven Forest Fairies,

Ten Doomed Lovers,

Nine Crossdressers,

Eight Vials of Poison,

Seven Jealous Husbands,

Six Hunchbacked Kings,

Five Shrewish Wives!

Four Bloody Daggers,

Three Witches’ Brews,

Two Gentleman of Verona,

And the Skull of a Court Jester!!”

The perfect combination of Shakespeare spoofed to Holiday Fashion! Making this unlike anything you have ever seen before, and a bucket of Props to boot!

From top to bottom, and bottom to top this cast is top tier in every sense of the word.

As Bob, the incredible David Warner is in his comedic element here. His bit as the randy Santa Claus will leave you in stitches. The wonderful thing to note about David’s performance is that he is in the moment from start to finish, never over the top, never subdued but rather right where he needs to be fitting into the arc of the story. There is an urgency in his performance, and in his movements, you know in his hands Bob will do anything to save the failing company.

As Victor, Troy Brooks stretches his comedic chops and does so with gusto. There is a moment late in the show in which he dons an unforgettable Winifred Sanderson type wig, and does a rendition of “Santa Baby” to the tune of Yzma (Emperor’s New Groove)/ Eartha Kitt type vocal production. Trust me when I say, you have never heard “Santa Baby” delivered quite like this. Troy is in his element and should embrace comedic roles more often, in fact I could see a one man variety show with him at the helm.

Melissa Misener is magnetic as Sylvia. She is staunch, and brash and completely in control of her plight. Her moments with David’s Bob are a joy to watch. Her Cleopatra will leave you in hysterics. Melissa is a great addition to the company of this story. When her an Bob do a demented version of “The 12 Days of Christmas...” the chemistry between the two, and the lightning fast delivery is not only hilarious to watch but mesmerizing.

As Renee, Tracey Reyolds stretches her comedic chops once again, after being seen in last seasons Vino Veritas. Her moments opposite Sylvia are hysterical to watch. Almost like an angel/devil quality on the shoulder, this duo is unstoppable. Her moments with Victor are also wonderful to watch. Tracey is like a firecracker in a bottle ready to explode, and is an incredible addition to this troupe.

Lucy Bishop is a wonderful addition to the company as the curmudgeon Stage Manager. She is in the moment each time she steps across the stage. The thing that is compelling here, is that after awhile the curmudgeon role can become a little monotonous, but Lucy manages to deliver each quip differently making it exciting, because you never know what to expect.

Ward Smith has done it again. Captured lightning in a bottle when we needed it most. At a time when the world is in shambles, and the economy is in the toilet, what better time is there for laughter. Laughter has the ability to sway any situation for the better. Ward’s keen direction and clear understanding of comedic timing, allows us to be transported to the events of the story, and completely leave our worries outside. Never a moment of lag, expert pacing delivered by a top-notch company makes this an unforgettable night of holiday magic.

The no-frills set design works for this production because a lot of what is seen is delivered “backstage,” it allows the audience to see beyond the curtain, to the real heart of what makes the magic of theatre happen.

I always look forward to the moments I get to spend at the Off-Central, and cannot think of a better way to closeout the 2023 season with such silly, holiday fun. I can always count on Ward Smith and team to re-imagine a night out at the theater, and their production of Scrooge Macbeth does just that. This is their last weekend onstage before Santa visits everyone’s homes, and judging by the sold-out crowd of last nights show, may make this an incredibly different ticket to ascertain. Head on over to

Click Here for tickets through Sunday the 17th. While you’re there, check out ways in which you can become involved in the great productions being put on at the Off- Central by checking out volunteer opportunities, or by purchasing an Off-Central Pass for those special Theatre lovers on your list. With more shows coming in 2024, you shouldn’t miss a minute, and an Off-Central Pass makes for the perfect gift!

“...This is no time for bucket-dipping! Christmas is a time for everyone to fill each other’s buckets. That’s what we’re here to do and that’s what we’re going to do...” -Renee

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA (SPOT, LLC)