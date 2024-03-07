Review: Breathtaking 50th Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“God, thy will is hard, But you hold every card, I will drink your cup of poison, Nail me to your cross and break me, Bleed me, Beat me, Kill me, Take me now! Before I change my mind...” -Gethsemane

An explosive 90-minute sung-through Rock Opera written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Tim Rice, took the Carol Morsani Hall by storm Tuesday evening. This reimagined 50th Anniversary Tour, is the story loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion. It works to interpret the psychology of Jesus, while much of the story’s plot centers on Judas’ disdain for how Jesus is leading his disciples.

The rock opera was initially unable to attain funding, so Webber and composers released the idea as a concept album. Garnering much success, which led to the eventual Broadway stage debut in 1971. Some nine years later the musical had grossed more than $237 million worldwide. It soon became the longest-running West End musical in London, running for 8 years between 1972-1980, and was soon bested by Cats in 1989.

This production is based on London’s Regent Park Open Air Production, which won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Directed by Timothy Sheader and featuring explosively dynamic choreography by Drew McOnie, this revival burst at the seams with passion and heart that will stir your soul. Appealing to both theatre audiences and live concert music fans, it pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year concept album, and features unique staging that takes this classic tale and allows it to appeal to all audiences in a modern way. Helmed and revered for its breathtaking staging, bold costumes, and mind-blowing choreography, this revival is not to be missed.

Many adaptations of the beloved musical have been produced over the years. Since its Broadway premiere, Jesus Christ Superstar has been a feature film, a live-television event for Easter with John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper at the helm, and has sprouted numerous regional, touring, and worldwide productions across the globe.

However, despite its many accolades, Jesus Christ Superstar, wasn’t always the bold re- telling in the eyes of some Christians. Webber and Rice both described the rock-opera as dealing with Jesus’ psyche, showing him more as a person, not just a deity. It humanized his plight, allowing audiences to connect with a more unknown side. Judas is portrayed as sympathetic, and the story is told through his eyes. Also the immediate ending following the Crucifixion with no mention of Resurrection, sparked some negative comments. Ultimately though a mere 50 years, or 5 decades later, Jesus Christ Superstar should no longer be considered a critique on Religion, but more about what the story is trying to portray. A well-rendered depiction of love, guilt, betrayal, sacrifice, and eventually death.

The cast leading the tour across the country is mind-blowing with talent and will take your breath away. Not a dry eye in the house following the close of this epic evening of live music and theatre told with so much passion, and heart you feel it in every corner of the room.

Jack Hopewell is exquisite as Jesus. His vocals are mind-bending and his rendition of Gethsemane is the best rendition I have experienced by far. Simply staged with him and a guitar flanked to his hip, his powerful bravura of a performance is exceptional. His intentions and presence in every moment can be felt in the parking lot, a dynamic lead in every sense of the word.

As Judas, Elvie Ellis is the perfect villain. Its almost surreal the depiction of sympathy that is strived for here. You go in knowing you should hate Judas, but at the same time you feel for his plight. His grounded nature is meticulously plotted to the finest detail, and his vocals are outstanding.

Jaden Dominique makes a stirring turn as Mary Magdalene. Her presence and beauty is undeniable, and her vocals will make your heart soar one minute and completely ache the next. Her rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” will shake you to the core, and is one of the most beautiful and captivating moments of the night.

As Caiaphas, the High Priest of Israel (Grant Hodges), Simon the Zealot (Sherrod Brown), respectively, each add an additional layer to the story. Grant’s Caiaphas determines that Jesus must simply be executed and performs a harrowing rendition of “This Jesus Must Die.” Meanwhile, Sherrod’s Simon discusses how Jesus led a Mob in order to acheive absolute power and performs a rendition of “Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem,” and makes a stirring turn. Each performer is a great addition to the company and the telling of the story and their vocals shine here. As Pilate, Alex Stone does magnificent work here. His rendition of “Pilates’ Dream” is haunting and a wonderful moment.

Rounding out the company are Annas (Mekhi Holloway), Peter (Thomas McFerran), Mob Leader (Reese Spencer), First Priest (Johmn Zamborsky), Second Priest (Johann Santiago Santos), Third Priest (Jaylon Crump), Soul Singers (Icis Xavia Hammond, Katrice Jackson, Jeilani Rhone-Collins), and Ensemble (Joshua Bess, Kalei Cotecson, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Taylor Lane, Anakin Jace White), and Swings (Jeremy Makana Hurr, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Tj Tapp). Every member of this company works together like a cohesive unit, coming together to tell this powerful and moving story.

Set/Costume and Wig Design by Tom Scutt creates an overall stunning, bold, and cohesive world in which to tell this story, and doing so in a breathtaking and modern way. Ushering in crowds both old and new to share in the magic of live theatre. As they say many times in countless media outlets this is NOT your Grandparents’ Superstar.

This is a fresh, bold and temerarious take on this classic score. Making this a must see revival. Only onstage at The Straz Center through March 10th. Rush on over to www.strazcenter.org for tickets and information on how you can score a seat to what is sure to be one of the most talked about revivals in recent years.

PHOTO CREDIT: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE