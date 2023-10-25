Review: A Rocky Start Helps to Usher in Halloween With BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center for The Performing Arts

“God, I hope you’re ready for a show about death!”- lyrics from “The Whole Being Dead Thing...”

Beetlejuice the Musical, is a live stage musical, based on the 1988 film of the same name in which Michael Keaton plays the iconic ghoul. The musical features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

Unless you have lived under a rock for the last 30+ years, the plot of Beetlejuice remains the same, even when transferred to the stage. Our story centers around Adam and Barb Maitland, a recently deceased couple who reside in a typical Suburban neighborhood. Upon their untimely demise, the couple’s house is sold, and new inhabitants move in. The couple calls for help from a devious and devilishly funny bio-exorcist Ghost by the name of Betelgeuse, who is only summoned by stating his name three times without break. Beetlejuice (often spelled this way), is enlisted to help the couple haunt their former home and rid it of its newly found inhabitants. One of the new inhabitants is a young girl by the name of Lydia, who more recently lost her mother, and is having to deal with her neglectful father and soon-to-be stepmother.

The idea for an adaptation to transfer to the stage came to fruition in 2016, with direction by Alex Timbers and featuring Christopher Fitzgerald in the title role. In 2017, Eddie Perfect signed on to write music and lyrics, and Scott Brown and Anthony King would produce the book. Another reading was to follow in May with Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, and Rob McClure and Kerry Butler as Adam and Barb Maitland, respectively.

After a pre-Broadway tryout in the fall of 2018, Beetlejuice was set to open in March of 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Previews began March 28, 2019, and Beetlejuice had its official opening night on April 25, 2019. Due to an upcoming revival of The Music Man, the show was set to close at The Winter Garden on June 6, 2020. However, with a total of 27 preview performances and 366 regular performances, the production played its last performance on March 10, 2020, before the Broadway League suspended all live performances due to the onslaught of the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic.

The show was resurrected at its new home, The Marquis Theatre in April of 2022. However, the production closed on June 8, 2023, after 679 performances and 27 previews, citing a loss of revenue.

The show began its 1st National US tour in December of 2022, which brings us to October 24, 2023. With a delayed curtain citing travel delays, the audience in full Beetlejuice regalia showed up in droves to see the Ghost with the Most.

With exceptionally stunning visuals throughout and a mind-blowing fun house-type set, Beetlejuice is certain to make you marvel at its grandeur. With a cast of around 35 talented performers, the score of Beetlejuice is a devilishly good time. Boasting a more punk-rock typed score, this contemporary musical is a hit amongst the Gen-Z demographic, and those of us who grew up with the movie of the same name. Boasting 18 songs, 2 acts, and a two-and-a-half-hour runtime, Beetlejuice is the perfect usher into the Halloween season.

The tour starts off to a rousing start, the beautiful opening during the Prologue will leave you breathless. Scenic design elements spared no expense and the show was off to a great start. Then the entrance of everyone’s favorite Ghoul caused the audience to roar in thunderous applause. Two songs in and issues began. Live Theatre happens and we all know that things can happen at any moments notice with no warning. The show began experiencing technical difficulties, and the show was brought to a dead stop, no pun intended. While we sat in the audience awaiting the continuation of our journey, audience became restless and some even began to boo and jeer.

Upon the shows continuance, we jumped back into the plot. Where we meet Adam and Barb Maitland played exceptionally well by Will Burton and Megan McGinnis, respectively. They are preparing a crib, cleaning house (“Ready, Set, Start”), and singing about their next journey in life. The song features lyrical melodies on rhythm with those found in Lin-Manuel penned musicals. Soon we meet Lydia a young girl who most recently lost her mother, and she reminisces about her mom, in one of the more well- known songs from the musical “Dead Mom.” Following Lydia’s show-stopping vocals delivered by Isabella Esler, the show without returning to the aforementioned pun, stopped once again, citing technical difficulties. A bumpy start to our night for sure, and a rather bizarre occurrence.

Citing some strange technical difficulties, the cast powered through and delivered some top-notch and devilishly stunning performances.

As our title character, Justin Collette is exceptional as Beetlejuice. His comedic timing is perfectly planned down to each quip and movement. His vocal delivery is wonderful here, and he gives Beetlejuice a new home in the hearts of those, who may find themselves slightly unfamiliar with its plight. His moments with Isabella’s Lydia are wonderful and their friendship shines through in every scene. His moments with Will Burton’s Adam and Megan McGinnis’ Barbara will have you busting at the seams with laughter. Justin Collette is the perfect Beetlejuice for our tale, and its amazing to be able to continue the vocal demand of this show 8 times a week, and his vocal stamina is unmatched here.

As Lydia, Isabella Esler is stunning in vocal delivery and stage presence. Beetlejuice is her first professional debut, and what a debut she makes. Showing off incredible vocal prowess in songs like Dead Mom and Home, Isabella’s performance is a show-stopper. One who could very well grow-up and sing the likes of Eurydice in Hadestown, an exceptional turn for the young performer, and I will be looking for her career to rise exponentially.

Will Burton is wonderful as Adam Maitland. What starts as a little “Leave it to Beaver,” esque, turns into a no-holds-barred performance where nothing is off limits. His moments with Justin’s Beetlejuice are hilarious, and his moments on stage with Megan’s Barbara are the perfect husband and wife duo. Will has great comedic moments, and his vocal delivery in Ready, Set, Not Yet, and Barbara 2.0 are great moments.

Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland is the perfect match for Burton’s Adam. Her moments in the scene where we first meet the couple, are great moments of comedic delivery. The change in her character following Barbara 2.0 is wonderful to watch, and she will have you laughing throughout her journey.

As Charles, Jesse Sharp is the perfect neglectful father figure. His moments with Lydia showcase the dysfunction in their relationship. His moments with Delia (Kate Marilley) are so much fun to watch, and the two make a wonderful pair.

Kate Marilley as Delia is the obnoxious life-coach and soon to be stepmother of Lydia. her dialogue comes across a little sing-songy at times, making it slightly annoying but fitting for the character. Kate has wonderful stage presence and her ability to bring the air-headed nature to the character for the entire show puts her right in the moment the entire time.

Rounding out the company are Abe Goldfarb (Priest, Mover, Otho, Census Taker), Lee N Price (Mover, Neighbor), Kris Roberts (Maxine Dean, Juno, Neighbor), Brian Roberts (Maxie Dean, Neighbor), Jackera Davis (Girl Scout), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Miss Argentina), and the Ensemble featuring Michael Biren, Juliane Godfrey, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Sean McManus, Nevada Riley, Trevor Michael Schmidt, and CorBen Williams. The company comes together and brings this show about “death” to life each and every night, and its a thrilling comedic spectacle with all hands on deck in every moment to moment, each performer deserves all the accolades.

Technically speaking Beetlejuice is a beautiful, macabre, funhouse of dysfunction and morbid ambiguity. Bringing to life some of the most iconic characters from the beloved film of 1988, and ushering with it new life to a younger generation. With Scenic Design by David Korins, Lighting Design by Kenneth Posner, Sound Design by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, Puppet Design by Michael Curry, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick, and Magic/Illusion Design by Michael Weber all working cohesively to bring this world of the dead to life each and every night. Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe, Makeup Design by Joe Dulude II, and Costume Design by William Ivey Long bring each character to life in their own unique elements, and helping bring the show from their “Netherworld” to our world. Any fan of Beetlejuice will marvel at the technical work on display here.

Beetlejuice is a frightfully good time for those looking to usher in Halloween. Only haunting the Carol Morsani Hall in Tampa through October 29, 2023. Head on over to Click Here for tickets, and don’t forget to knock three times in order to enter the “Netherworld.” They say the art of theatre is subjective, some may find this show offensive, some may find it terrible, others may find it to be a wonderful time of ghoulish proportions. Either way you swing it, its a welcomed escape from the trappings of our own world, and a departure from the norm. Officially ushering in the Broadway Season at the Straz Center, make sure to catch Beetlejuice the Musical, for a haunting good time, and one I am happy is here, and hope to see it stay and haunt for awhile.

PHOTO CREDIT: MURPHYMADE