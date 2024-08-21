RING OF FIRE Comes to American Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Stage will kick off its 47th season with a tribute to an American Icon. Ring of Fire will see a five-person ensemble take the stage – instruments in hand – to perform a fiery musical revue of Johnny's Cash's catalog. Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray will direct.

“When I think of the tunes that Cash shared with the world, I think about families and communities singing together on front porches and in living rooms. That's the feeling I hope to bring to American Stage with this show,” says Murray. “The joy, the heartbreak, the community we feel in the songs, the love story, the early parts of his life and the later success, are pivotal in the journey of the piece,” she adds.

Premiering on Broadway in 2006, the musical revue features 38 of Cash's songs, such as “Country Boy,” “I Walk the Line,” “Jackson,” and the eponymous “Ring of Fire.” Among the American Stage cast is St. Pete native Morgan Tapp, who will play the fiddle.

“Bluegrass, Americana Folk music is just something that's so important to me as a musician and artist,” says Tapp, who most recently understudied at American Stage for Princess Sadie in The Figs, and Yihztak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Ring of Fire, Tapp says, is something of a return to form; she cites June Carter, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn as her major musical influences. “Having the opportunity to be a part of something that celebrates that style of music is really exciting,” she adds.

Tapp will be joined onstage by a five-person ensemble, each with their own instruments: Kara Arena (Guitar, Dulcimer), Mikhail Roberts (Guitar), Troy Brooks (Bass, Percussion), Tristan Braboy ( Guitar), with Max Dalton (Swing). Though the musical revue will pay tribute to Johnny Cash's catalog, the show will not feature an impersonation of the Man in Black.

“It takes this collection of his music that's so well known, so iconic, and takes the themes of said music and morphs it into its own show that's really special,” Tapp says.

Ring of Fire runs September 25- October 20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.americanstage.org.

Full Cast List:

Kara Arena* (she/her) - Guitar, Dulcimer

Mikhail Roberts* (he/him) - Guitar

Troy Brooks* (he/they) - Bass, Percussion

Tristan Braboy (he/him) - Guitar

Morgan Tapp (she/her) - Fiddle

Max Dalton (he/him) - Swing

Creative Team:

Helen R. Murray (she/they) - Director

Jeremy D. Silverman (he/him) - Music Director

Jessica Scruggs (she/her) - Choreographer

Steven Mitchell# (he/him) - Scenic Designer

Alexa Cassandra Duimstra (she/her) - Costume Designer

Meyah Fortier (she/her) - Props Master

