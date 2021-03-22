Producer Antonio Saillant Launches Production Company In Bradenton, Florida

Antonio Saillant made an announcement about his future on Monday- On Instagram, the sustainable producer announced the launch of The Saillant Company, a multi-platform production company that will include documentaries, feature films, and television shows all made 100% sustainable.

See the Instagram post below:

Saillant states, "As a filmmaker, I feel it is my responsibility to continue the commitment to reduce the impact on climate change and the environment, and be on the forefront of sustainable business practices."

The Saillant Company is named after Antonio's brothers family name, Angel Meneses Saillant, who died in a horrific car accident in 1987.

Saillant wrote on Instagram. "Launching a production company that will practice 100% sustainable and will shoot everything using green practices across the board. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, that The Saillant Company in Florida or Angel Light Pictures team in New York City and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world."

He continued: "Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the set."