Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE'S MATT & BEN at FreeFall Theatre

This January 23-26 at freeFall Theatre, ThinkTank Theatre's Matt & Ben takes a hilariously imaginative look at the early days of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's career, mocking the unlikely event of their meteoric rise to fame after writing the Oscar-winning script for Good Will Hunting. This satirical comedy, by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, explores fame, friendship, and the quirks of Hollywood with the lead roles played by women.

Matt & Ben promises a mix of delusions and dreams that rest on a foundation of female talent to bring this quirky play to life.

Directed by Matthew McGee and starring Georgia Mallory Guy (Ben), Julia Rifino (Matt), Skye Stockard (Young Matt), and Sofia Acebedo Ciro (Young Ben), Guy and McGee shared what initially drew them to the play.

Guy explains, "I read this play a couple of years ago and thought it would be good for us to incorporate it into a season as our women's initiative piece, which is our January show each year. Our goal with this initiative is to feature a play with female leads, so Matt & Ben fit the bill perfectly. Plus, it's got that sense of humor that ThinkTank likes, a little something for the younger teen to 20s crowd and for the young at heart crowd."

McGee echoes this enthusiasm. "I'm a Gen Xer, and I vividly remember the ascendance of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. I also love Mindy Kaling and her deft satire of their collaboration on the script of Good Will Hunting."

As Guy explains, portraying the iconic duo as women adds humor and depth. "I like the 'dude-ing out.' Ben is a 'bro,' crude, a bit of a bad boy, and 100% sincere. Their friendship is portrayed in its comedic, farcical highs and lows—the stuff true, lasting friendships are made of."

McGee believes the story's simplicity is its strength. "At first, I wanted to add different elements to enrich the script, but I soon realized the words on the page carry the story forward without needing bells and whistles," he reflects.

T he chemistry between Guy and fellow actress Julia brings Matt and Ben's friendship to life on stage. With plenty of laughter and a supportive atmosphere, the rehearsals have been enjoyable and productive.

"Our Stage Manager, Georgios Tsambis, is cackling at us throughout rehearsals. Julia and I aren't nervous to ask the other if we can try something again," Guy reminisces. "It's an environment ripe for the play."

One thing McGee and Guy agree on is that real friendship often outshines fame. "I think the message is that friendship is often more important than fame," McGee adds, "These two truly love each other, and that comes through long after their days as the toast of Hollywood."

ThinkTank Theatre’s production of Matt & Ben is at freeFall Theatre from January 23rd to 26th. Learn more at https://freefalltheatre.com and get tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34941/production/1218236

