Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE'S ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence at Stageworks Theatre

Coming to Stageworks Theatre for the second year is a one-night-only event on Monday, November 6. ENOUGH is a powerful and groundbreaking youth-led event performed by ThinkTank Theatre that stands as a united call to end gun violence, hosted exactly one year before the presidential elections.

ENOUGH is a nationwide youth-led movement featuring six short plays written by talented teenagers between 13 and 19. These poignant, thought-provoking, and even humorous scripts offer a platform for the younger generation to express their concerns about gun violence in schools and communities. These teens tackle this pressing issue head-on through original ten-minute plays, providing unique insights, emotional depth, and a powerful call to action. ENOUGH is free and open to all. It is recommended for ages 10 and up as it does contain mature topics and language. A panel discussion led by Freddy Barton, Hillsborough County Safe and Sound, will feature local organizations and the cast following the production.

ENOUGH amplifies the voices of our youth, providing them with a platform to express their thoughts and feelings about an issue that has profoundly impacted their lives. The short plays featured at ENOUGH offer fresh, insightful, and deeply moving perspectives on gun violence. They provide a window into the minds of our young generation.

Georgia Mallory Guy, Producing Artistic Director/CEO of ThinkTank Theatre, discussed the first reading of the plays. "Most of the people that are involved with this are professional actors. We have three of our young artists ensemble. The plays are so well written that just saying the words and being honest in the moment lets the actors take a truly emotional ride with it. There were moments of like, wow, that is really moving, or that is really deep. At the beginning, we said, 'Hey, if you need to pause for just a minute or take a quick break, we can,' but I think everyone was well prepared to read the content and say the words allowed for the first time. We didn't have to stop much, but we did have some lovely discussions around them. Each one of the plays really speaks from the heart; even one of them is incredibly farcical."

Actress Randi Norman explained that each of the six plays had a different tone.

"I went through every emotion, from shock to awe to laughing, in the midst of wanting to cry and heartbreak."

Norman explained that one of the most challenging plays wasn't one she was performing but listening to.

"The piece is about the interaction between a police officer, a young African-American boy, and his sister. That entire piece represents why this is near and dear to me: I'm raising a 13-year-old African-American boy who's 5'9 and 200 lbs. The piece wrecked me. It brought me to tears."

When asked how it felt to do such a timely production (referencing the mass shooting in Ybor City last weekend), Guy did not hesitate to respond.

"It's not timely; it's been timely forever. We need to listen to those who are seeking our vote. What questions do we need to be asking them about this particular element? This was the 298th day of the calendar year, and there have been 535 mass shootings in our nation. The way they qualify is between four or more people involved in an incident who are injured or lose their lives, not inclusive of the gunman. Hopefully hearing it from the youth's perspective, people start talking. We need to formulate some thoughts that we need to ask of those we will be voting for regarding this issue. That's why ENOUGH chose this date; it's a year out from the election. Hopefully, they'll bring to light what we can do as a community to help us remember to be kinder and more understanding. If we are gun owners, ensure that we are taking the best precautions in our own household, particularly if there are young people in that household with those items we might own."

Young Artists Ensemble Member Adeline Richardson, 17, is joining ENOUGH for the first time.

"Just hearing that so many kids my age and younger are getting in these situations is so sad. I hope that more people are aware that it's not just the victims' families and survivors who have to deal with this. There are so many different people who are affected by gun violence. Teenagers should come to see the show because these plays were written by teenagers. They're very relevant to our lives, things that we could go through ourselves. It was easy to understand the writers' mindset and how these characters feel because I go to school and do the same activities. I'm looking forward to being able to share these super powerful stories."

Guy said the best thing that could result from the audience seeing the production is "If they're going home and they have an aha moment, I haven't thought of it that way, or I haven't looked at it from that angle, and I want to listen to the people wanting to earn my vote to run our country. I wanna hear what they have to say about this issue."

Norman added, "My hope is that these words from teenagers cause the audience to talk and become inspired to lead with love and kindness in their engagements with one another. On each side of these tragedies, there are families of victims, shooters, first responders, and dispatchers who are on the other side of who carry the wound, whether physical, mental, or emotional, with them day in and day out. If we pause and lead with love and kindness, much of this can be averted."

This event is not just an ordinary theater experience; it's a statement. It's an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the next generation and collectively demand change. Across the country, on the same night, these plays will be performed, sending a powerful call to action to end gun violence: "ENOUGH!"

ENOUGH is at Stageworks Theatre on Monday, November 9 at 730 pm. Learn more and buy tickets at www.thinktanktya.org