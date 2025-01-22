Previews: THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On stage, February 7-23, at Stagework Theatre is Natalie Symons's "The People Downstairs." Symons, an avid actor since childhood, recalls, "Even as a kid, I demanded my little friends be actors in my fully staged backyard productions... I was a nightmare." Despite her early retirement from acting to concentrate on writing, she found playwriting to be a natural evolution of storytelling.

Symons' unique journey is rooted in a theatre-loving family, and she found inspiration in notable figures such as John Malkovich in Lanford Wilson's "Burn This." Her influences also include playwrights like August Wilson, Tennessee Williams, and John Patrick Shanley, shaping her creative vision.

Set primarily in Buffalo, New York, "The People Downstairs" centers on Miles, an aging funeral home custodian, and his daughter Mabel. Symons was reading Caitlin Doughty's memoir "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" when she conceived the character of Miles, finding the life of a mortician fascinating and rich with potential for drama and humor. "It felt to me like an elderly man who works in a funeral home could be a character with an interesting worldview," Symons says.

Describing the play as a "human comedy," Symons explains, "The comedy comes from a place of pain. But as Miles says, if you take away laughter, you take away life." Themes of loneliness, the need for human connection, and the healing power of laughter are prevalent throughout the narrative.

Directed by Kristin Clippard, this production marks the first time Symons will perform in one of her plays. "This is the third production of 'The People Downstairs,' and I felt like it was safe for me to explore it as an actor," she shares.

The cast and Clippard have made the experience invaluable as Symons continues discovering new facets of Mabel. "I've obviously been living with Mabel for a long time, so I certainly know what makes her tick. But interestingly, it feels as though I'm discovering her for the first time."

Symons hopes audiences will take away something personal from watching the play. "I think that depends on what they come into it with. We all respond differently to a piece of theatre or art or music depending on our own life experiences."

"The People Downstairs" is at Stageworks Theatre from February 7, 2025, to February 23, 2025. Get tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.org/

