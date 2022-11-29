Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Previews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco Theatre

Twenty-two Patel Conservatory students, ages 10 to 18, perform in this action-packed holiday play, assisted by eight apprentices.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Previews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco Theatre Bradley Walton's Santa's Zombie Apocalypse is coming to Straz Center's TECO Theatre on December 1-3.

A crate of zombies have invaded Santa's workshop at the North Pole, and it's up to two visiting reindeer to rescue Santa, the elves, and the lawyers going over Santa's quarterly financials.

Director Audrey Siegler explained, "Sadly, Santa's magic has been drained by all of the lawyers. There's no magic to stop the zombies, so, fortunately, the reindeer are up for the challenge."

Previews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco Theatre Twenty-two Patel Conservatory students, ages 10 to 18, perform in this action-packed holiday play, assisted by eight apprentices. The student apprentices design most of the show, from full costumes to the colorful video-game-influenced set.

"The apprentices are working closely with me for the vision, and they're really running with all the technical stuff and creating some cool things," she said. "In addition to the crazy storyline, there's also a video game element to the show. The reindeer are nervous about taking on this big task, so they pretend they're in a video game to help them be brave. Some fun elements, lighting, and some scorekeeping go on throughout the show. I could not be more excited about what our costume apprentice is doing. She's pulled inspiration for the costumes based upon cartoons like the Care Bears, Gravity Falls, and various things from pop culture to create different looks. The Zombie makeup is designed and applied by myself and the apprentices: red, white, and green for the holidays. This show is so silly, and we've had a great time creating and playing together."

Ava Shimmel, Student Director, said that seeing her blocking on stage and getting feedback from the cast and mentors has been her favorite part of being in this position.

Thirteen-year-old Angel Vasquez, who plays Edmonds, one of Santa's elves in Santa's Zombie Apocalypse, described the show as "stupidly funny."

Previews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco Theatre "Edmunds is obsessed with making his dolls. He wants each one to be perfect, and he's really obsessed with this one doll, Precious Patsy. He gets really heartbroken when a Zombie--"

"Spoiler alert," Aubrey quickly halts Angel's big reveal.

Let's just say: there's a big event with Precious Patsy and a zombie that you must see to believe.

Audrey said this is a story unlike any she's ever directed or even heard of.

"It merges Halloween and Christmas and gets you set for the holiday season in a fun, kind of quirky way."

Ava agreed, "It works for Nightmare Before Christmas, and it works for us."

Santa's Zombie Apocalypse will be performed Dec. 1-3, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.




American Stage To Present Touring Holiday Show WONDERFUL LIFE This December Photo
American Stage To Present Touring Holiday Show WONDERFUL LIFE This December
Released as a bona fide surprise, American Stage is announcing a pop-up holiday show, Wonderful Life, co-adapted by American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen Murray and Jason Lott from the classic 'It's a Wonderful Life' film. It's running at four Pinellas locations Dec. 15-24. 
Review: Kander & Ebbs Brilliant, Terrifically Terrifying CABARET at the Asolo Rep Photo
Review: Kander & Ebb's Brilliant, Terrifically Terrifying CABARET at the Asolo Rep
It's a technical marvel from all aspects, with an outstanding cast beautifully directed by Josh Rhodes.
West Coast Players Presents HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS Photo
West Coast Players Presents HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS
West Coast Players will present William Missouri Downs' How to Survive Your Family at Christmas, directed by Jimmy Chang, from December 2-11, 2022.
Hillsborough County Students Come to Tampa Theatre for American Stage Bilangual Kids Photo
Hillsborough County Students Come to Tampa Theatre for American Stage Bilangual Kids Show
For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish. 

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2019 Reci... (read more about this author)


Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz CenterPreviews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center
November 21, 2022

In this sequel, a heavenly phone call from Rosemary Clooney inspires The Plaids to return for a posthumous Christmas performance to bring a little harmony to a discordant world. With music from the 50s and 60s combined with traditional holiday standards, this “heaven-sent” holiday confection promises to fill the audience with nostalgia for a bygone era.
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre CompanyPreviews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company
November 21, 2022

The Night Before imagines four friends snowed in Florida on December 23. They make the best of an odd weather situation, gathering around the piano for a night of fun, music, and games, accompanied by a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim.
Previews: A NUMBER at Off-Central PlayersPreviews: A NUMBER at Off-Central Players
November 11, 2022

'Most every script you pick up begins with some sort of description, by the author, about the setting, time, place, etc. With A Number, Ms. Churchill gave us three words: ‘Where Salter Lives’ - that throws the door open to virtually any possibility,' said junior director Alan Mohney.
Previews: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Tampa Repertory TheatrePreviews: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Tampa Repertory Theatre
November 8, 2022

Under the direction of Stephanie Gularte, this award-winning comedy features a recognized cast of L. Peter Callender (Torvald), Emilia Sargent (Nora), Karla Hartley (Anne Marie), and Bria Matthews (Emmy.)
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT: SELEBRASYON AYISYEN at Straz CenterPreviews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT: SELEBRASYON AYISYEN at Straz Center
November 4, 2022

SELEBRASYON AYISYEN will feature live Haitian music, dance, poetry, four visual arts, comedy, and food on the Straz Riverwalk as part of Straz Center's Arts Legacy Remix project.
share