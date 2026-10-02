Previews: FANGS at Beach Theatre

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A new vampire comedy with a sharp bite and plenty of heart arrives at The Beach Theatre on October 20 at 7 p.m. when playwright Jenna Jane's Fangs receives a staged reading directed by Ivy Sunflower. The cast features Jill Schroeder as Malka, Danielle Anderson as Nora, Shawn Sharp as Steve, Will Chamblee as Drake, Alaina Rahaim as Maureen, Esther and Shirley, and David Russell as Hank, Uncle Louis, Bruce, Jeff and Roland Rigsby. Melonie Sappleton reads the stage directions.

What begins as a supernatural romantic comedy quickly becomes a story about acceptance, family, identity, and finding love across cultural divides. The inspiration arrived unexpectedly.

"In 2023, I was scrolling on my phone and saw a meme on a woman's social media that said something like, 'Still waiting to marry into a rich vampire family.' And I thought, why don't men fantasize about marrying into a rich vampire family? Then I looked up and saw my husband dancing while washing dishes. The idea for the first scene was born."

At the center of Fangs is the relationship between Nora and Steve, a couple navigating differences that extend far beyond one of them being a vampire.

"Through Nora and Steve's relationship, we explore contemporary, relevant topics like interfaith marriage, being childfree by choice, and radical acceptance. Fangs joyfully explores the challenges, complexities, and beauty that come with marrying someone from outside your tribe."

While audiences can expect laughs, Jane uses vampirism to examine broader issues of belonging.

"Using vampirism as a stand-in for any number of 'othered' identities allows the audience to have fun exploring real-world issues of acceptance without feeling like they're getting preached to."

She keeps the story grounded in character, even amid the supernatural chaos.

"If you don't care about the characters and plot, the jokes don't matter. That's not a play, that's standup comedy."

Steve, a therapist whose calm nature contrasts with Nora's centuries of avoidance and her unconventional family, became the ideal counterpart for the vampire heroine.

"As a therapist, he encourages her to face her problems head-on and prioritize honesty."

Set against a distinctly Florida backdrop, Fangs combines gothic traditions with Tampa Bay culture.

"There's just something magnetic about a moody tropical print, isn't there? I went through a goth phase while growing up in Florida. Looking back, it's weird, funny, and kind of endearing. It felt like the right vibe for this story; something's just a little out of place."

Jane is especially excited about turning traditional vampire stories upside down.

"Fangs subverts genre expectations by centering women's stories and agency in vampire fiction, a traditionally male-dominated genre."

She adds, "Vampires in my world belong to a matrilineal culture; only female vampires can make more vampires. The matriarchs have all the power."

Beneath the comedy lies a quietly feminist perspective.

"I don't think it will be immediately obvious just how feminist this farce is, and that's by design. This play doesn't get preachy about feminism. It just quietly does the work."

For Jane, the themes of chosen family and authenticity resonate strongly today.

"Truth, authenticity, and honesty are becoming premium experiences instead of expectations. I hope that audiences will identify with Nora's journey to 'live' an authentic afterlife with the human she loves."

And after the laughter fades, she hopes the conversation continues.

"I would love for this to spark conversations about their own experiences with intergenerational conflict. I hope audience members can learn to radically accept themselves as well as people who are different from them."

Fangs will be presented as a staged reading on October 20 at 7 p.m. at The Beach Theatre. https://www.thebeachtheatre.org/live-theatre-st-pete-beach

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