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Bob Burr, Juanita Lolita, and Mike Palma to Perform at Richey Suncoast Theatre

Bob Burr brings 30 years of magic experience, joined by stand-up comedian Juanita Lolita and ventriloquist Mike Palma.

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Bob Burr, Juanita Lolita, and Mike Palma to Perform at Richey Suncoast Theatre

Bob Burr, Juanita Lolita, and Mike Palma will take the stage of the Richey Suncoast Theatre on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with two shows: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Doors open 45 minutes before each show.

With 30 years of experience as a comedy magician, Burr has opened for Ron White, Richard Belzer, and Michael Winslow, played Dangerfield's and the Tampa Improv, and been inducted into the International Brotherhood of Magicians' Order of Merlin. Audience participation is his whole thing.

Burr is joined by Lolita, the stand-up comedian featuring Latin flair with hillbilly roots, and Palma, who proves that ventriloquism never went out of style – it got funnier.

Every act at the top of their game, every act different from the last, but sure to keep everyone's attention. A must-see show for fans of a good, classic variety show.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Venue: Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL

Times: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (doors open 45 minutes before each show)

Tickets are $21.75 to $151.75, including fees ($151.75 is a VIP box of 4 seats on the second floor), and are available now:

3 PM show: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36105/production/1281402

7 PM show: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36105/production/1281405

Box office: (727) 842-6777 | richeysuncoasttheatre.com

About Richey Suncoast Theatre

Richey Suncoast Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts venue located at 6237 Grand Boulevard in New Port Richey, FL. With nearly a century of history, RST is dedicated to enriching lives through live theater, educational programming, and community.

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