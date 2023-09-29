Previews: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICALS at Straz' Patel Conservatory

Featuring a youth cast of 27, Descendants the Musical is a compelling narrative of self-discovery, friendship, and the eternal battle between good and evil.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Photo by Patel Conservatory

Coming to Straz' Patel Conservatory on October 12-15 is Disney's Descendents the Musical. Directed and choreographed by Patel's new theatre chair, Michelle Petrucci, featuring a cast of 27 eight to 15-year-olds, this production combines the timeless magic of Disney with a contemporary twist, promising an evening of pure entertainment packed with fun.

Disney's famous villains have kids, and those kids are just as sassy and mischievous as their parents. That's the premise of Descendants, and now, after five intensive weeks of rehearsals three times a week for two and half hours, Patel Conservatory's young talents are putting their spin on it. Inspired by Disney's iconic villains and their offspring, Descendants uniquely blends fantasy and modernity.

Look for special effects like projections, fog, a lighted magic wand built by Patel apprentices, dance moves that'll make you want to join in, and songs you won't stop humming. And don't forget the castle. Yes, there will be a giant castle in Patel Conservatory, designed by Tom Hanson (recognized for the set design of the operas at Straz Center.) It's like a Disney fantasy mixed with a modern-day twist. The musical score, featuring catchy tunes and powerful vocals, will have you tapping your feet throughout the show.

Photo by Patel Conservatory

At the heart of Descendants the Musical lies a compelling narrative of self-discovery, friendship, and the eternal battle between good and evil. This story unfolds against a backdrop of a contemporary and magical world, making it relatable to audiences of all ages.

Petrucci explained, "We are working through finding our characterizations of the larger-than-life teenagers and what traits they have similar and inherited from their parents, and how they also might be different and have different qualities than their parents and have the opportunity for learning and growing and meeting new people. We're finding our own way."

Ten-year-old Mekhi Richardson is debuting in her first Patel production as Jay.

"The choreography is very not difficult, but for somebody that struggles with dance, I felt it was very welcoming to have somebody to guide me through the dancing and the choreography. I feel like the show is very interesting, and I can't wait to learn more. I'm very excited."

When asked for a particular moment that truly captured the essence of the musical, Richardson responded, "The Coronation because it shows the character development. It shows how they go from being only what they grew up with and how their minds are changed over time, and then they're good."

Petrucci appreciated the lesson in the musical.

"I love that there is a lesson, a message that we can take from this: that we're all learning and growing by meeting new and different people. Of course, I love that there are moments where the kids can really sink into their characters because they are teenage kids, and so the characters are accessible for them because they're around those ages."

"I think the audience will really emotionally connect to the show. Your past isn't always you in the future. You're always going to know your roots where you come from, but I feel like there is a way to change the things that need to be part of you that you weren't taught," said Richardson. "You're not your parents, and you can learn the ways of good and don't have to be evil."

If you're a Disney enthusiast or simply looking for a night of kid-friendly entertainment, get your tickets for Disney's Descendants Musical at Straz's Patel Conservatory on October 12-15:  https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2266994®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strazcenter.org%2Fevents%2F2324-season%2Fpatel%2Fdisney-s-descendants-the-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Recommended For You