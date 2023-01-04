Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage

Three sisters reunite to support the youngest who has just gotten out of jail after shooting her husband.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage Returning to American Stage after 36 years on January 11 - February 5 is a modern and inclusive staging of Beth Henley's traditional classic Crimes of the Heart.

Set in Hazelhurst, Mississippi in 1974, the play tells the story of the three Magrath sisters dealing with generational trauma and mental health issues. Lenny and Meg band together to support the youngest sister, Babe, who has just gotten out of jail after shooting her husband.

The sisters await news of their grandfather, who is on his deathbed. The eldest, Lenny, is thirty, never married, and facing dwindling prospects. Middle sister Meg has returned after a failed singing career. Add in Chick, a cousin with utter disdain for the MaGraths, and Babe's awkward lovestruck lawyer and you have the ingredients for a Pulitzer Prize winning tragic-comedy slice of Southern American pie.

Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage Shelby Ronea plays Babe and Xavier Mikal plays Barnette, the lawyer fighting to keep her out of jail while simultaneously falling in love with her.

"The show is about a reunion and celebrating the love that you have for your family," said Shelby. "Beth (Henley, playwright) is genius in providing three different female characters that an audience member could choose to relate to. By the end of the play, we see them somewhat overcome their challenges and insecurities, so I think that's really inspiring. I think once again because we are deeply diving the family dynamic, it's a poetic way of experiencing life. I would say the theme of the show is with love comes courage."

Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage Each sister is eventually forced to face the consequences of her committed "crimes of the heart."

"I love that the play speaks on family, and the amount of challenges that families can go through but nonetheless still can strengthen the bond. No matter where they are, no matter how far they go, there's a connection between them no matter what," said Xavier.

When asked to describe the performance using three adjectives, Shelby took a minute to answer. "Emotional. Hillarious. Uplifting."

Xavier chose "Brave. Lovely. Chaotic."

He said that anyone who loves love or deals with family should come to see Crimes of the Heart.

Shelby said that after the show, she wants people to talk about mental health.

"I want people to understand that it's okay to ask for help, that there's courage in confiding in someone. Especially with what Babe goes through - I would recommend therapy."

Xavier added, "In that same light, I just want them to be okay with being vulnerable."

Crimes of the Heart runs January 11-February 5 at American Stage, 163 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit americanstage.org/shows/crimes-of-the-heart




Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MAN Photo
Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MAN
TampaRep's second show this season will play throughout February at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus in the Performing Arts Building.
Review: HAMILTON at the Straz Center Photo
Review: HAMILTON at the Straz Center
From the opening drum sequence to the first note, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s behemoth musical that changed the course of the Modern American Musical as we have come to know it completely draws you in, and the silence of the room waiting with bated breath is almost extinguished by the deafening roar of excitement exuded from the audience.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Leads Fa Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season  Photo
The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season 
After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with plenty of laughs that mean something.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2019 Reci... (read more about this author)


Interview: Deejay Young of HAMILTON at Straz CenterInterview: Deejay Young of HAMILTON at Straz Center
December 8, 2022

Actor Deejay Young said that HAMILTON is a sensation because it is ground-breaking in terms of the approach to music and representation.
Previews: WONDERFUL LIFE (ONE-MAN SHOW) at American Stage Pop UpPreviews: WONDERFUL LIFE (ONE-MAN SHOW) at American Stage Pop Up
December 6, 2022

While it is not a regular occurrence to add a show mid-season, new producing artistic director Helen Murray wanted to do something fresh for the holidays. She and Jason Lott co-adapted the familiar story. Helen is directing what has been described as 'a stripped-down, raw, and emotional look at George Bailey's life.'
Previews: LIGHTS, CAMERA, CHRISTMAS! at Hillsborough High School TheaterPreviews: LIGHTS, CAMERA, CHRISTMAS! at Hillsborough High School Theater
December 5, 2022

The audience should expect a tap-dancing spectacular featuring Tampa Bay's premier tap company, Rhythm, and Sole, with the new Youth Tap Crew. Performers will be dancing, singing, and acting in scenes from 'Elf,' 'Polar Express,' and 'The Grinch.'
Previews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco TheatrePreviews: SANTA'S ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE at Straz' Teco Theatre
November 29, 2022

Twenty-two Patel Conservatory students, ages 10 to 18, perform in this action-packed holiday play, assisted by eight apprentices. The student apprentices design most of the show, from full costumes to the colorful video-game-influenced set.
Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz CenterPreviews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center
November 21, 2022

In this sequel, a heavenly phone call from Rosemary Clooney inspires The Plaids to return for a posthumous Christmas performance to bring a little harmony to a discordant world. With music from the 50s and 60s combined with traditional holiday standards, this “heaven-sent” holiday confection promises to fill the audience with nostalgia for a bygone era.
share