Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage

Returning to American Stage after 36 years on January 11 - February 5 is a modern and inclusive staging of Beth Henley's traditional classic Crimes of the Heart.

Set in Hazelhurst, Mississippi in 1974, the play tells the story of the three Magrath sisters dealing with generational trauma and mental health issues. Lenny and Meg band together to support the youngest sister, Babe, who has just gotten out of jail after shooting her husband.

The sisters await news of their grandfather, who is on his deathbed. The eldest, Lenny, is thirty, never married, and facing dwindling prospects. Middle sister Meg has returned after a failed singing career. Add in Chick, a cousin with utter disdain for the MaGraths, and Babe's awkward lovestruck lawyer and you have the ingredients for a Pulitzer Prize winning tragic-comedy slice of Southern American pie.

Shelby Ronea plays Babe and Xavier Mikal plays Barnette, the lawyer fighting to keep her out of jail while simultaneously falling in love with her.

"The show is about a reunion and celebrating the love that you have for your family," said Shelby. "Beth (Henley, playwright) is genius in providing three different female characters that an audience member could choose to relate to. By the end of the play, we see them somewhat overcome their challenges and insecurities, so I think that's really inspiring. I think once again because we are deeply diving the family dynamic, it's a poetic way of experiencing life. I would say the theme of the show is with love comes courage."

Each sister is eventually forced to face the consequences of her committed "crimes of the heart."

"I love that the play speaks on family, and the amount of challenges that families can go through but nonetheless still can strengthen the bond. No matter where they are, no matter how far they go, there's a connection between them no matter what," said Xavier.

When asked to describe the performance using three adjectives, Shelby took a minute to answer. "Emotional. Hillarious. Uplifting."

Xavier chose "Brave. Lovely. Chaotic."

He said that anyone who loves love or deals with family should come to see Crimes of the Heart.

Shelby said that after the show, she wants people to talk about mental health.

"I want people to understand that it's okay to ask for help, that there's courage in confiding in someone. Especially with what Babe goes through - I would recommend therapy."

Xavier added, "In that same light, I just want them to be okay with being vulnerable."

Crimes of the Heart runs January 11-February 5 at American Stage, 163 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit americanstage.org/shows/crimes-of-the-heart