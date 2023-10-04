Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX, THIRD ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL at Straz Center

2022 Event Photo by James Luedde

To celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, a community-driven initiative that celebrates Tampa Bay's diverse cultures and backgrounds. The project is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all, and it features a variety of performances and educational programs. Performers of all mediums join together to entertain for a free event highlighting the beauty of a particular culture or community.

On Friday, March 24, The Straz Center's Legacy Remix Project celebrates the third annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Among the featured performers are Irene Rodriguez, founder of the Tampa Flamenca dance group, Guillermo Lopez, a Lyric tenor with Opera Tampa, and the band Innovation, led by Osmel Rencio, with guest performer Yuniscleyvis "Yuni" Ramos.

The lineup also features Sunstate Orchestra and artists Belicia Adams, Brittany Ruiz, and Maria Ortiz.

Irene Rodriguez, originally from Cuba and now a resident of Tampa, has a deep connection with the Straz Center, having been with the event since its inception.

"It is impossible to tell the story of Tampa without talking about its strong Hispanic influence and roots - in my case, as a cultivator of Spanish culture as well as a dancer, teacher, choreographer, or lecturer, very recently emigrated from Cuba and who 3 years ago decided to settle in this beautiful city," she said. "This is my modest contribution to the Hispanic community in Tampa, In this city, which I now call home, I dream of transmitting my modest knowledge and praxis and thus continue developing this wonderful art in current and new generations."

What excites her the most about the festival is the opportunity to showcase the genuine roots of Spain through her dance group, Tampa Flamenca. They will bring the essence of Flamenco to life with live music and an authentic expression of passion for this art form. Irene's hope for the audience is apparent: "I really hope that the audience takes home, in their hearts, the love and spirit of flamenco culture."

Guillermo Lopez shared his deep connection to the beautiful music he grew up with and sees it as an honor and privilege to perform this music in the United States. Lopez's performances reflect his heritage and native Spanish language, capturing unique emotions and nuances. His warm-hearted and energetic performances in various languages, including Italian, Spanish, German, and French, embody his commitment to doing things right, as per the Mexican saying, "Haz las cosas bien, o no las hagas!" (Do the things right or don't do it at all). His performance promises to captivate the audience with two beautiful Mexican songs from male and female composers sung by a Mexican tenor, celebrating his heritage's rich musical traditions.

"I want to let the audience know we are working hard to keep this music alive."

Innovation, led by Osmel Rencio, hopes to infuse the festival with the rhythms of Cuban culture. Osmel expressed his inspiration, stating, " "We are inspired to be a part of The Arts Legacy REMIX Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival because there is a great Hispanic community in the Bay Area, and it is a great honor to represent our "Cuban Culture" with the community in general. Also, it is a great opportunity to introduce our art form to all generations. We are excited to bring great energy to the stage."

Yuni Ramos, a guest performer in Innovation, added to this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of music as a channel for their ancestors to express their souls and communicate through song.

"The reflection of our Hispanic heritage is the representation of our ancestral traditions; we are African descendants; we are Afro-Cubans. We have a blend of rhythms, but our root is "La Rumba" (The word "Rumba" means Party). This rhythm was inherited by our grandfathers; this was their form of expression, release, and enjoyment. For many, it also became a way to expose our culture and music to the world.

"Our grandparents didn't have as many opportunities as we have today. Many didn't get to have an education; music was the channel to express their souls and communicate through song. In addition, we have a duty as an uprising generation to continue to represent our ancestors, educate the younger generations, and maintain the culture alive."

Yuni expressed his hope that the audience will enjoy their performance, connect with the energy they exude, and gain a deeper understanding of their culture and music.

He said, "We hope the audience will enjoy, absorb our presence, and connect with the energy we bring. Have an understanding of who we are and what we do. We know the audience will enjoy every second of our performance, and they will want to see us again."

The free Straz Arts Legacy REMIX, Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is Friday, October 6 at 730 p.m. at Straz Riverwalk.