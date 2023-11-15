Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX Celebrates India at Straz Center

On November 17, the free event on Straz Riverwalk honors India's Diwali.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Melissa Etheridge Announces 2024 'I'm Not Broken' Tour Following Broadway Residency Photo 2 Melissa Etheridge Announces 2024 Tour Following Broadway Residency
Review: A Unique Telling Of A Poirot Mystery as POIROT RETURNS Continues Their Sleuthing a Photo 3 Review: A Unique Telling Of A Poirot Mystery as POIROT RETURNS Continues Their Sleuthing at Stageworks Theatre
Review: A Powerful Staging Of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT Takes Center Stage At The Off-Cen Photo 4 Review: A Powerful Staging Of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT Takes Center Stage At The Off-Central Players

Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX Celebrates India at Straz Center
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX Celebrates India at Straz Center
Students practice the art of Rangoli.

To celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join monthly to entertain for a free event highlighting a particular theme or culture.

On Friday, November 17, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will showcase the beautiful pageantry of India's Diwali celebration at the Straz Riverwalk. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights, particularly associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and marks the beginning of the fiscal year in northern India. The event will honor the cultural diversity of India.

Straz' Arts Legacy partner and dance school owner of Shreyas Arts Sheila Narayanan explains Diwali is considered the victory of good over evil or light over darkness.

"It is the entry of Goddess Lakshmi into all of our homes, bringing good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity as we know it, money."

Narayanan said the event is "a journey through India" that guests could expect "dance, music, food, fashion, henna, color, and beautiful Rangolis, a traditional art form. Whatever you would think of for this culture, you will find it at this event."

Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX Celebrates India at Straz Center Artist Kalyani Srinivas will be offering an interactive Rangoli session. Rangoli, designed using flowers, grains, or rice flour paste,  is a tradition in most parts of India that represents happiness, positivity, and cleanliness while welcoming Goddess Lakshmi. Women design Rangolis daily, but the artwork is more elaborate during festivals. 

"It is an art that evolves. You think of something, and you add to it. I'll be showing different varieties of Rangolis. I'm going to pre-make some at home and bring them, and I will make some there. I may have an interactive experience with a chalkboard and chalk for people who are interested, and I can show them how to do it."

Srinivas is excited for guests to get a wider exposure to what Diwali means and what it means in different parts of India.

Narayanan's dance school will perform a traditional classical Indian dance featuring dancers from five years old to adult. They will also showcase Bollywood music.

"People can dance to Bollywood music, which is fun dancing. We have trained classical dancing and fun dancing," says Narayanan. 

She hopes guests will talk about "the color, the vibrancy, the food, the history" upon leaving the event.

Srinivas adds, "Or they think I didn't realize how explosive the color is in the daily culture or how intertwined dance, music, art, food. It's an explosion of color, taste, and all the senses."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX is at 7:30 pm outside at the Straz Riverwalk. To learn more, visit Click Here. Learn more about Shreyas Arts at www.shreyasartstampa.com.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
The Off-Central Players to Close Out The Year With Some Holiday Hijinks, Songs And Good Ch Photo
The Off-Central Players to Close Out The Year With Some Holiday Hijinks, Songs And Good Cheer in SCROOGE MACBETH

The Off-Central Players present 'Scrooge Macbeth'. Join the amateur thespians as they concoct holiday entertainment in this comedy running from December 7th to December 17th.

2
Stageworks Theatre to Present Heartwarming Holiday Musical THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE Photo
Stageworks Theatre to Present Heartwarming Holiday Musical THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF

Stageworks Theatre presents 'The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off,' a heartwarming holiday musical filled with cookies, competition, and camaraderie. Don't miss this delightful holiday experience at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa.

3
Previews: Powerstories Theatres ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg Playhouse Photo
Previews: Powerstories Theatre's ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg Playhouse

In a Season themed, 'Critical Issues Take Center Stage,' ALABAMA STORY revolves around the powerful and controversial topic of book banning. This subject resonates deeply with the current societal discourse on freedom of expression and the role of literature in people's lives. The play promises to engage, challenge, and inspire audiences as it delves into the story of a fearless librarian at the heart of a controversy surrounding a children's book.

4
Review: A Powerful Staging Of Jean-Paul Sartres NO EXIT Takes Center Stage At The Off-Cent Photo
Review: A Powerful Staging Of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT Takes Center Stage At The Off-Central Players

No Exit is an Existentialist French play from 1944 written by Jean-Paul Sartre. The play had its first performance at the Theatre du Vieux-Colombier in May of the same year. Sartre’s inception of the play centered around this idea of the look and the ontological struggle of being caused to see oneself as an object from the view of another consciousness or “other person.” Conceptualizing and rationalizing the idea of how we perceive ourselves, versus the mirror image of how society or those in close proximity perceive us to be.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... Deborah Bostock-Kelley">(read more about this author)

Previews: Powerstories Theatre's ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg PlayhousePreviews: Powerstories Theatre's ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg Playhouse
Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE'S ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence at Stageworks TheatrePreviews: THINKTANK THEATRE'S ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence at Stageworks Theatre
Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz CenterReview: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Previews: New Tampa Players' SHREK THE MUSICAL at New Tampa Performing Arts CenterPreviews: New Tampa Players' SHREK THE MUSICAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Videos

CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Tampa/St. Petersburg Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
Alabama Story in Tampa/St. Petersburg Alabama Story
Powerstories Theatre (1/11-1/21)
A Christmas Carol Gets Decked in Tampa/St. Petersburg A Christmas Carol Gets Decked
Carrollwood Players Theatre (12/08-12/23)
The Mousetrap in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Mousetrap
Richey Suncoast Theatre (11/10-11/19)
The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
JOBSITE ROCKS! 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH in Tampa/St. Petersburg JOBSITE ROCKS! 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH
Jobsite Theater (12/02-12/02)
Girl From the North Country in Tampa/St. Petersburg Girl From the North Country
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/02-4/07)
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change! in Tampa/St. Petersburg I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!
Richey Suncoast Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Funny Girl in Tampa/St. Petersburg Funny Girl
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (11/28-12/03)
The Nutcracker in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Nutcracker
USF Theatre 1 (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You