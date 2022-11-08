Previews: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Tampa Repertory Theatre

On stage now through November 20 at Stagework is Tampa Repertory Theatre's provocative production of Lucas Hnath's, A Doll's House Part 2.

Under the direction of Stephanie Gularte, this award-winning comedy features a recognized cast of L. Peter Callender (Torvald), Emilia Sargent (Nora), Karla Hartley (Anne Marie), and Bria Matthews (Emmy.)

Emilia explained her vision of the role.

"I am no stranger to dynamic, strong characters, and Nora is exactly the kind of role I enjoy playing. She is smart, curious, visionary, loves debating and winning, and returns as a prototypical feminist. She is complicated and layered, gifted and flawed - very human. She is a force who knows her mind, believes she knows how things should be, and pursues what she wants with the righteous conviction and tenacity of someone who believes their views are the inexorable truth. I love that Nora is challenging the concept of different rules for different genders."



L. Peter Said the play's overall theme was that holding on to a past laced with lies and fear of the unknown will always cause heartache and lead to an unfulfilled life. He said that people should be talking about Nora's language on marriage after seeing the play.

"I play Torvald Helmer, bank manager, husband of Nora Helmer, and father of three. He's focused, by-the-numbers, serious, and worries about everything. I am lucky to have performed in Ibsen's play, so I have the complete background of his life," he said. "It's not difficult to make him my own because I understand the journey of a man yearning to find what makes him happy while at the same time is stuck in his ways and the ways of the time. He wants to change but can't find the way forward. He will have to make a big decision or linger alone in a life unfulfilled."

Emilia said that she resonated with the truths stated by all four characters.

"I have been a bit surprised by how much stepping into Nora has connected to me personally. I wasn't sure how, as a mother, I would navigate playing a character who left her children. I have discovered so much about how Nora believed because this is what her society taught, that she was bringing evil down upon her children because of her "sins." In Ibsen's original A Doll's House, Nora cannot legally sign financial documents. She resorts to fraud to save her family financially because of Torvald's inability to work during his convalescence. Upon discovery of her deeds by her husband, he reviles her instead of viewing her actions as altruistic and worthy of his gratitude and support. Instead of defending her, he tells her she is unfit to raise their children. Nora leaves to find her own voice - to find out who she is as a sovereign human being. I have fallen in love with Nora and have developed a deep understanding of her motivations, obstacles, pain, and flaws. She is tremendously fun, and she has a lot to say!"

I have loved this play for a while and was determined to bring it to Tampa Bay audiences. I love that it is a comedy full of challenging, relevant ideas. A Doll's House, Part 2 is written in modern language, which helps with both the humor and illuminates the relationship between us and these characters from the late 19th century. It delves into the ramifications an individual's choices and actions can cause for others; questions our motives and the lengths we will go in the name of self-sacrificial familial or societal responsibility; challenges us to examine the different roles, expectations, judgments, and constrictive limitations leveraged upon women when they place their own needs above those of their family; and confronts the definition of freedom. There's a lot in this play! But it does all these things with quick-witted, biting humor."

L. Peter Said he truly enjoyed the writing of the play.



"I love the writing! The orchestration of the language. It's honest. It's how people talk. It's how people think. I think the audience will love it because all these characters are flawed in some way and they own up to it or have it told to them in the most harsh, yet very contemporary manner. It's truthful and needs to be heard. The lessons are clear. The results are...well...you need to experience this yourself."



TampaRep's A Doll's House, Part 2, runs now through November 20 at Stageworks. Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm (Nov 11, 12, 18, 19), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm (Nov 12, 13*, 19*, 20) * A Post Show Talkback follows this matinee performance.

Choose Your Price Single Tickets are $55 True Ticket, $44 Adult Ticket, $33 Senior/Military Ticket, $22 Student/Artist Ticket, and $11 Theatre Lover Ticket.