Previews: 2 ACROSS at The Off-Central Players

On January 30, The Off-Central Players present "2 Across." Running through February 9, the play features two strangers, a man and a woman, who meet on a San Francisco BART train at 4:30 a.m. Both are married and engrossed in completing the New York Times crossword. She is an organized psychologist, while he is a free-spirited, unemployed ad executive. Their initial banter over the crossword puzzles soon evolves into a deeper connection, revealing their values and vulnerabilities.

Director Alan Mohney Jr. was drawn to "2 Across" because of its touching story about genuine human connections and the impact people can have on each other, especially after a challenging year. "It is a very sweet and touching story about real human connection and the power we have to affect those around us," he explains. He describes the Off-Central space as intimate, allowing for an honest portrayal where every movement and breath by the actors is intentional. "When you work in such close quarters, there is no hiding. The audience sees, hears, and feels everything that happens. If the work isn't honest, there is a total disconnect."

Balancing humor and poignant moments is crucial to the success of this production. Mohney Jr. notes that the writing provides a well-crafted balance, almost like a melody that guides the emotional journey. "As strange as it may seem, I always 'hear' a piece first, that melody every show has. That helps me lay out the map for the journey, all of the ups and downs," he says.

One of his challenges was working within the confines of a subway car, ensuring that the limited movement still made sense. "There is only so much movement possible on a moving subway car! Making sure it all made sense, physically, was a challenge," he admits. Fortunately, his exceptional Production Team and supportive house manager, Jess Washington, provided the needed support.

He believes characters, whether in a small production like "2 Across" or a large musical, are based on real people. "My goal as a director is to help the actor find the honesty and humanity in any character.”

Ensuring the chemistry between the two leads came naturally as the cast spent time together, building trust and connection. "Early in the process, I make time for the cast to just spend time together without the script or the time constraints of rehearsal," Mohney Jr. reveals.

Casting the two pivotal roles was an easy task for him. He had envisioned the voices of Debbie Yones and Michael Arce while reading the script. "Debbie, who plays Janet, is one of the most gifted actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with," he says. "Michael has a wonderful presence on stage and will get everything he can out of his character."

His favorite moments in rehearsals involve discovering organic moments of joy. "… Just being in the room with this cast and Production Team and watching them play and create.” He finds fulfillment in being part of this journey.

He looks forward to sharing "2 Across" with the audience, offering them a respite from the world's stresses and an opportunity to witness the power of human connection. "Perhaps the most powerful tools we have to build a stronger community are our humanity and kindness."

2 Across is January 30-February 9 at the Off Central Players. Learn more and get tickets at https://theoffcentral.com/

