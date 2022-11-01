Photos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall Theatre
The Night Before is delightfully reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you choose.
There's always something to do at freeFall! This holiday season features a remount of last year's smash hit holiday musical from the minds of Matthew McGee and Michael Raabe. The Night Before plays freeFall November 25 through December 24.
Updated for 2022, Raabe and McGee have added new songs and new jokes to the beloved musical comedy which McGee calls a mix of "Andy Williams meets Pee Wee's Playhouse". Artistic Director Eric Davis explains the return of last season's world premiere. "Audiences were still a little nervous about returning to the theater last Christmas." says Davis. "When word got out about the show, we were very impressed by the sales and realized that many patrons were not going to be able to get tickets for the final two weeks of the run."
There's no place like home for the holidays. It's snowing in sunny Florida when a group of friends and a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim gather around the piano for a night of fun, music and games. Alternately hilarious and heartwarming, The Night Before is delightfully reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you choose.
The Night Before features a script and direction by Matthew McGee with musical arrangements and original songs by Michael Raabe. The original set design was by Tom Hansen with costumes, puppetry design and video design by Eric Davis. Dalton Hamilton provided the lighting design while properties and set decoration were designed and created by Sarah Smiley.
Beloved local comedian Sara DelBeato returns to The Night Before as crowd favorite Phyllis Schatz. She is joined by returning original cast members Michael Raabe and Hillary Lewis (freeFall's Marie and Rosetta). A new edition to the cast this year is Robert Spence Gabriel (Picasso in Jobsite Theater's Picasso at the Lapin Agile). These performers excitingly provide their own accompaniment while bringing to life a series of puppet characters throughout the show.
freeFall's Tandem Series brings DeeJay Young (American Stage's Hairspray in the Park) back to Tampa Bay for a special one night only concert. DeeJay Young: Home for the Holidays plays freeFall on December 16 at 7pm. Tampa native, four-time Independent Music Award winner and current performer in the National Tour of the Broadway smash Hamilton, Deejay Young presents an evening of his holiday favorites, original music and much more the whole family can enjoy.
freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.
Photo Credit: Joseph Michael Kenneth
November 1, 2022
