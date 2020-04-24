Opera Tampa Announces 2020-21 Season - PIRATES OF PENZANCE, MADAMA BUTTERFLY, and More!

Opera Tampa has announced its 2020-21 season!

Opera Tampa season ticket packages go on sale May 1, 2020. The 3-show package includes one ticket to each of the following events: Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance, Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovatore and Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

Learn more about the lineup below:

Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance

JAN 22, 2021 - JAN 24, 2021

Swashbuckling slapstick from the masters of theatrical tomfoolery, The Pirates of Penzance presents the screamingly funny satirical perfection of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic genius. Take a turncoat apprentice, a tender-hearted band of pirates, one very marriage-focused nursemaid and mix in a catch-22 involving Leap Year, and you've got the makings for this rollicking tale of ignoble nobles and the ladies who love them.

Il Trovatore

MAR 12, 2021 - MAR 14, 2021

To avenge her mother's death at the hands of royals, a young gypsy kidnaps the heir apparent, dashing him on the same pyre where her mother was burned alive. This horror plagues the young gypsy and casts a pall over the royal family and the military that swore to protect them. As Spain boils in civil war several years later, a mysterious troubadour courts the beguiling Leonora to the jealous dismay of Count di Luna, the murdered infant's surviving brother. A simple mistake reveals the troubadour's identity as the leader of the rebellion-and the Count's enemy. But more shocking revelations lie ahead for the two men as the rivalry over Leonora forces the truth to light. Featuring the famed "Anvil Chorus," Verdi's fiery tragedy is soaked in revenge, regrets and risking everything to save the life of a true love.

Madama Butterfly

APR 23, 2021 - APR 25, 2021

Marriage is no joke. So starts the tragic tale of opera's great heroine, young Japanese beauty Cio-Cio-San, known as Butterfly, who has given the completeness of a woman's love to U.S. Naval officer Lt. B.F. Pinkerton. Wedded to Butterfly on a lark in the heady exoticism of turn-of-the-century Japan, Pinkerton sets the wheels of fate in motion when he leaves for the States and marries his real American wife. Pinkerton's eventual return to Nagasaki clips the wings of Cio-Cio-San's hope, forcing him to face the horrible consequences of his boys-will-be-boys games. Puccini's swelling and glorious score makes Madama Butterfly a masterpiece for the ages, a timeless reminder of the dangers of taking someone's love for a souvenir.





