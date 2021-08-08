Open Auditions Announced For BILOXI BLUES at J Stage Theatre

Auditions for the fall production of Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon Will take place at the JCC on the Cohn Campus in the J Stage Theatre on Sunday, September 12 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Callback auditions are scheduled for Monday, September 13 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. J Stage Theatre is located at 13009 Community Campus Drive in Tampa.

The production is Professionally Directed and Produced by Vivid Theatre Productions. Biloxi Blues marks the fourth collaboration between J Stage Theatre and the Theatre Company.

Casting will be announced mid-September. All performers passed to callbacks must submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before they will receive callback information. "For the safety of our performers, we will be conducting the first week of rehearsal via Zoom," said Brandy Gold, Tampa JCCs & Federation Arts & Culture Director. "The rehearsals will then move to the J Stage Theatre at the end of September."

This casting call is exclusive to performers 17 years and older in the Tampa Bay Area. "All roles are paid a stipend, however, we cannot offer housing, travel, or per diem for out-of-town performers," said Gold.

All actors must be available for tech week, to occur October 25 -31. They are expected to arrive one hour prior to curtain for each performance. The show will be a six-performance run: invited dress rehearsal on Tuesday, November 2; opening night Wednesday, November 3; shows on Thursday, November 4; Saturday, November 6; and two shows on Sunday, November 7.

To audition, performers must email a single PDF file containing a current headshot/photo and theater resume using the performer's name as the file name (i.e. JoeSwanson.pdf) to vividtheatreproductions1@gmail.com by Tuesday, August 31. No separate files or other file formats will be accepted. The email subject line should read "BILOXI BLUES CASTING" and an acknowledgment in the body of the email stating performers will abide by all considerations and stipulations in the call.

Auditions will consist of a monologue delivery of two contrasting pieces no longer than three minutes in length that showcase character range and cold readings from the script.

ABOUT BILOXI BLUES: The play focuses on a group of military privates and their commanding officer stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, through the perspective of young soldier Eugene Jerome. Although Jerome is the point-of-view character, the play largely focuses on two other soldiers, Sgt. Merwin J. Toomey and Private Arnold Epstein, as they go through basic training and Epstein and Toomey get into an escalating battle of wills. Themes of individuality, military discipline, and the mindset of young draftees are explored as they prepare to be deployed to World War II.

The Lead Character of Eugene Morris Jerome, a writer and the narrator of the show, has been Cast.

All other roles in the show are open.

Jerome is the alter ego of the youthful Neil Simon. Other roles to be cast include five men ages 18-25; one man age 35-50; and two women, ages 17-24 and 20+. Please visit jcccohncampus.com/jstage for character descriptions.

***Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com***

For more information about J Stage Theatre, please contact Brandy Gold at brandy.gold@jewishtampa.com or visit https://www.jcccohncampus.com/jcc/arts-culture/j-stage.