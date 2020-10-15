Old School Square Center for the Arts Announces Theatre Classes For Children Online!

These online classes will give young performers the chance to work on their singing, dancing, and acting skills — all from home.

Old School Square has partnered with award-winning Florida Children's Theatre (FLCT) to bring theatre arts to your living room! These online classes will give young performers the chance to work on their singing, dancing, and acting skills - all from home.

VIRTUAL CREATIVE DRAMA (PRE‐K ‐ 1ST GRADE, MIN. AGE 4)

Utilizing creative play, our youngest students explore the range of their imaginations through theatre games, music, movement, and children's literature. This class is ideal to help children develop self-confidence, focus, and teamwork!

Saturday 9:30 am - 10:15 am 10/31/20 - 7/17/20 (6 wk) REGISTER

VIRTUAL ACTING 1 (GRADES 1-2)

Using simple scripts and poems as a springboard for dramatization, students will explore how to bring the written word to life on stage. The actor's tools of voice, body, imagination, concentration and cooperation will be developed through acting exercises and theatre games.

Wednesday 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm 10/28/20 - 12/16/20 (6 wk) REGISTER

VIRTUAL ACTING 2 (GRADES 3-5)

What does it take to be an actor? The focus of this class is formulating a clear understanding of the skills and techniques involved in the actor's work.

Thursday 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm 10/22/20 - 12/3/20 (6 wk) REGISTER

VIRTUAL ACTING 3 (GRADES 6-8)

This acting class is for middle school performers and focuses on techniques to help the actor understand character motivations and emotional life. Students challenge themselves with monologues, scenes, and exercises that require them to ground themselves in their character's given circumstances.

Tuesday 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm 10/20/20 - 12/8/20 (6 wk) REGISTER



