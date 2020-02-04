Management Changes Announced At Tampa Repertory Theatre

The Tampa Repertory Theatre's board of directors is pleased to announce the expansion of our leadership team with the appointment of Emilia Sargent as Co-Artistic Director. Sargent will work in partnership with C. David Frankel, who has served as the Artistic Director of the company since the two founded the company, along with Connie LaMarca-Frankel and Ned Averill-Snell, in 2011.

Sargent and Frankel will share the helm of TampaRep as Co-Artistic Directors, teaming to shepherd the company into its second decade. Sargent, perhaps best known for her award-winning stage performances, has deep roots in and an extensive commitment to the Tampa Bay community as a director, theatre educator, voice teacher and acting coach, and entrepreneur. The addition of Sargent to the TampaRep leadership team will enable new focus on development and strategic planning for the company, while Frankel will continue to focus on artistic planning and company management.

In addition to Sargent, TampaRep board member Ami Sallee will take on a new leadership role: Director of Education Programs. Sallee will team with Connie LaMarca-Frankel, Director of Education Outreach, to lead education initiatives.

"I am thrilled to help build on our nine-year history of bringing quality theatre to the Tampa Bay area and to help carry the torch into the next decade of producing thought-provoking, relevant, bold theatre," said Sargent. "It is my mission to continue to produce art that serves our community for decades to come by focusing on the evolution of the company. This includes securing a permanent home for the company, expanding education initiatives and community engagement, creating ongoing employment opportunities for theatre professionals, and growing TampaRep into a thriving community cultural partner."

Frankel added, "As we conclude Season 9 with our upcoming production of Shakespeare's King Lear, we look forward to expanding our performance schedule in the future, continuing to build on our critical and popular successes over the past nine seasons. Given our ambitious goals, it makes sense to add Emilia Sargent to our leadership team as Co-Artistic Director, and we look forward to our second decade of serving Tampa Bay."

"If you haven't known Emilia as long as I have, you might think of her as an actress," said Sallee. "But that is only one small aspect of the Renaissance woman that is Emilia Sargent. Who else would begin her artistic career with a degree in Engineering? I've seen that engineer's brain of hers work through artistic challenges of every type. Emilia is always 110 percent invested, and she always finds a solution. It makes perfect sense and perfect harmony that one of my favorite cohorts will be working in tandem with C. David Frankel."

More information about TampaRep and its mission is available at TampaRep.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You