MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATED ONLINE at Powerstories Theatre

With Mother's Day coming up this Sunday, May 10, Powerstories Theatre released an online time capsule featuring mom and motherhood at the heart of this week's content.

Stories, videos, songs, and artwork were submitted by true storytellers across the country, celebrating not only moms, but stepmoms, aunts, grandmas, sisters, foster moms, or any women who touched their lives, who helped mold them into who they are.

"At Powerstories we have always celebrated women on stage through our plays, musicals, and SheVolution festivals," said founder Fran Powers. "Today, there are no lights, sound action at the theatre, but we are still shedding light on women through our Mother's Day Edition of PositivelyPowerstories."

Following their mission statement of "staging true stories to open minds and hearts and inspire action worldwide," this is but the latest in weekly series of episodes collected from patrons of past productions, youth members of Girlstories Theatre, performers, Facebook page followers, and strangers who recently discovered the theatre through social media.

Called #positivelypowerstories, the website allows the theatre to adapt to a virtual entertainment platform, and still connect online with their audience while the stage remains dark for safety.

Capturing real-life stories during the pandemic at www.positivelypowerstories.com,

part of Founder Fran Powers' goal was to give back to her storytellers. A random $100 drawing for contributors to the first four weeks just happened to coincide with Giving Tuesday on May 5.

"This is truly what giving means to me," said Fran. "On this Giving Tuesday, we are so happy to give our viewers the Gift of Her Story...and for one lucky winner a hundred bucks! Every fourth episode we are doing a drawing for some much-needed cash for one of our artists or storytellers. It makes me happy that on this Giving Tuesday, we are giving our back through stories and cash."

In the middle of completing homework, the winner, a thirteen-year-old artist K. Newsome was shocked to discover she won.

"Wait... what?! That's crazy," she said. "I'm very thankful for it (the random drawing). That's oh my god... crazy. Now, I'm probably going to buy more art supplies."

For more information, to submit your own story or to read current content, visit www.positivelypowerstories.com.





