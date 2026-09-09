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YOUNG & STRANGE: DELUSIONISTS to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The comedy duo recently appeared in the Live Finals of America's Got Talent.

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YOUNG & STRANGE: DELUSIONISTS to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Young & Strange: Delusionists on Tuesday, January 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Direct from London's West End and fresh from their appearances in the Live Finals of America's Got Talent 2026, England's most famous comedy illusionists Young & Strange present DELUSIONISTS - a spectacular new magic show packed with breathtaking illusions and hilarious comedy.

Suitable for the entire family this fast-paced, high-energy interactive show brings some of the biggest and most astonishing illusions in magic to the stage, combined with the unmistakable comedy that has made Young & Strange an audience favorite around the world.

DELUSIONISTS is an unforgettable experience that will leave you laughing, gasping and asking one very simple question: How did they do that?!

Get closer to the magic with the VIP experience for Young & Strange - Delusionists. You'll lock in the best premium seats for the show itself, score an exclusive merch bag, take a photo with Young & Strange PLUS: the real highlight is your very own private, ten-minute, fully interactive close-up magic show backstage with Young and Strange. The magic will happen to you right in your very own hands. It's intimate, amazing and an absolutely unforgettable, exclusive experience only for a select few VIPs.YOUNG & STRANGE: DELUSIONISTS to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
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