Previews: JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES at Stageworks Theatre

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Now on stage through October 11, Jane Austen in 89 Minutes is bringing romance, wit, and literary mischief to Stageworks Theatre. Written by acclaimed playwright and bestselling author Syrie James, the fast-paced comedy condenses Jane Austen's most celebrated novels into a lively theatrical romp that races from one beloved story to the next.

The production guides audiences through Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Sense and Sensibility, and other Austen favorites, creating a playful introduction for newcomers while rewarding longtime fans with a steady stream of recognizable characters and references.

Directed by Karla Hartley, Jane Austen in 89 Minutes stars Katherine Yacko as Jane Austen. The ensemble includes Sarah Haun, Katrina Stevenson, and Jonelle M. Meyers as Lady 1, Lady 2, and Lady 3, alongside Aaron Ford, Spencer Meyers, and Darrin L. Person as Gentleman 1, Gentleman 2, and Gentleman 3.

Yacko haslong admired the author's remarkable insight into human behavior.

"I've always been drawn to Jane Austen's work: her sharp wit and her ability to capture the human experience regarding relationships (the misunderstandings, the scandals, the facades, the inability to express emotions) is impressive and timeless."

Photo by Noa Michele Photography

Yacko says portraying Austen has provided an opportunity to step into the life of a woman whose confidence and dedication to her craft still resonate today.

"I wish I had even an ounce of the wit that Jane Austen naturally possessed! It's also very rewarding to step into the shoes of a person who has such a high level of passion and confidence in her work."

As she explored Austen's life and legacy during rehearsals, Yacko discovered details that deepened her appreciation for the novelist and the close-knit family that supported her work. Those discoveries helped inform a portrayal that blends the historical Austen with the enduring relevance of her stories.

The production's rapid pace also places significant demands on the ensemble. Cast members portray multiple roles throughout the evening, often changing characters in a matter of moments. Meyers describes the process as a carefully choreographed operation.

"Changing characters quickly within the show mostly takes a good deal of repetition. We specifically mark exactly where we will exit and enter, where our costumes are placed, and the order in which we take off and put on new items of clothing. It's planned like a dance would be, each step matters, and the timing has to be just right to do so effectively."

Distinguishing one character from another requires much more than swapping costumes. Meyers says each new role begins with finding a unique voice and physical presence that audiences can immediately recognize.

"I think each actor does this a little differently, but I start with vocal choices when creating new characters. The pace doesn't really define those choices, you're really just doing whatever you can to make them different from one another."

For Meyers, productions like this are a chance to explore the broad comedic characters she most enjoys creating.

"Playing multiple characters is my absolute favorite type of show to do. My work is mostly comedy based and typically multiple character roles allow you to play people that are a bit more 'out there.'"

While audiences may marvel at the logistics behind the show's many transformations, Meyers hopes the technical work disappears into the storytelling.

"I hope they don't notice the work so much but rather get lost in the story. I hope it appears to be seamless and effortless. We want to draw them into our world so they can be a part of the experience."

Filled with literary references, quick-witted humor, and an impressive amount of storytelling packed into just 89 minutes, the production celebrates why Austen's novels continue to captivate readers and audiences more than two centuries after they were written. Yacko hopes theatergoers leave with a renewed appreciation for the woman behind the stories.

She said, "I hope audience members will be inspired to look up more about Jane Austen after seeing our show, do their own research, and make their own discoveries."

Jane Austen in 89 Minutes continues at Stageworks Theatre through October 11. Get tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.org/

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