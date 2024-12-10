MATT & BEN Comes to ThinkTank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ThinkTank Theatre will once again head across the bay with its upcoming production of Matt & Ben. The comedy is co-written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers and the original off-Broadway production co-starred Kaling, best known for her work on The Office and The Mindy Project, and Withers in the title roles. ThinkTank’s production, directed by local comedy favorite Matthew McGee, will be presented in collaboration with freeFall Theatre’s Tandem Series and will run one weekend only, starting Thursday, January 23rd and closing Sunday, January 26th, 2025.

Matt & Ben depicts its Hollywood golden boys – before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Project Greenlight, before Oscar… before anyone actually gave a good gosh darn. When the screenplay for Good Will Hunting drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they’re being tested by a Higher Power. Matt & Ben is a hilarious satire on the real and imagined difficulties of pursuing a dream. It was the winner of the 2002 FringeNYC Award and hailed as “Absolutely delightful and deliciously spiteful! Sharp and clever,” by The New York Times and “A hit! Acidic, funny and affectionate! Matt & Ben spoofs Hollywood’s best friendship,” by The New York Post.

Taking on the title roles for the production are ThinkTank Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy, as the pursuant Ben Affleck and area favorite Julia Rifino, as the loveable Matt Damon. Though typically at the helm of ThinkTank’s productions, Guy will be making her acting debut for the company, but she is certainly no stranger to the area. Local acting credits include The Elephant Man with Tampa Repertory Theatre, Rose and Walsh with freeFall Theatre, Constellations with Jobsite Theatre, The Revolutionists with Stageworks Theatre, and Tartuffe with American Stage Theatre just a name a few. Rifino will also be a well-known face for area audiences having just finished the run of The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical with Stageworks Theatre. Rifino’s additional area credits to mention include Miracle on 34th Street a Live Radio Play with freeFall Theatre, Alice with Jobsite Theatre, Avenue Q with the Straz Center and countless more. The production will also feature members of ThinkTank’s Young Artists’ Ensemble Apprentice Company, both on and off stage.

Matt & Ben is directed by freeFall’s Community Outreach Director and local favorite, Matthew McGee recently off of his run as the loveable Dr. Watson in freeFall’s smash-hit Moriarty. Christopher Marshall (Straight white Men, The Elephant Man – Tampa Repertory) will serve as the fight choreographer for the production. James Putnam (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown –ThinkTank/freeFall) will serve as the Set Designer, Trenten Szabo (Nollywood Dreams - freeFall) will serve as the Lighting Designer and Georgia Mallory Guy will serve as the costume and sound designer. The production is stage managed by Georgios Tsambis (Number the Stars, She Kills Monsters – ThinkTank). This is the third collaboration between ThinkTank and freeFall Theatres, with productions including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown this past June and the recent showcase of The Boyfriend Project.

