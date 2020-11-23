Live! At The Bandshell Continues With Comedian Brian Regan

Daytona Beach's Live! at the Bandshell Series continues with a night of comedy from Miami native Brian Regan on Saturday, December 12th. The Live! At the Bandshell Series features nationally known musicians and comedians performing to hundreds of socially distanced fans at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Tickets are available at LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com.

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, "The funniest stand-up alive," and Entertainment Weekly calling him, "Your favorite comedian's favorite comedian." Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's non-stop theater fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian starred in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produced the four-episode original half-hour series that combined sketch comedy and stand-up. Brian premiered his seventh hour of comedy, the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, in 2017, the first special in a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Brian with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and others in multi-special deals with the channel. Brian's second Netflix special is planned for release in 2021.

