LAB Laughs runs for one weekend, January 19-22.

Jan. 09, 2023  
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month

LAB Theater Project will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City.

Each year, LAB Theater Project puts out a call for short comedic plays for its annual LAB Laughs fundraising event. The call in 2022 attracted 139 submissions from all over the world, which LAB staff pared down to nine hilarious scripts. The nine scripts feature three Florida playwrights (one local), four from other parts of the U.S., and one each from Australia and New Zealand.

Unfortunately, COVID intervened and the production was canceled. But, to honor our commitment to those playwrights, LAB is bringing back six of those nine hilarious shorts that are still available for production one year later!

Two directors, Caroline Jett and Owen Robertson direct the six plays with seven actors: Ricardo Fernandez, Zack Finley, John Hooper, Taylor Hendershot, Rachel Stidham, Chloe Baker, and Maurice Parker.

"Laughter is truly the best medicine in these times," says Robertson, Executive Producer and Founder of LAB. "These plays are sure to make you laugh!"

Through the six comedic works, audiences experience: two tortoises bragging about their romantic skills, high school sweethearts wrestling with the implications that their parents are also dating, a Florida man attempting to follow directions, three unlikely people stuck together during a downpour, a superman finally seeking therapy, and two young women evaluating - if they did or did not - off the lady across the street.

All of this is contained in LAB Laughs 2023! LAB promises laughs! Note: audiences may need tissues for tears of laughter. LAB also warns audiences that it accepts no responsibility for broken funny bones or side-splitting injuries if you attend.

LAB Laughs 2023 is rated PG for Parental Guidance. There is some adult language that may not be appropriate for all ages.

LAB Laughs runs for one weekend, January 19-22. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday matinee at 3 pm. LAB reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance, to protect the health and well-being of our audiences, cast, and crew.

Tickets are $31 and are available online through LAB's website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217812®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.labtheaterproject.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets may also be purchased at the door of each performance for $32. Please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272 for questions or interview requests or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.




