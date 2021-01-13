LAB LAUGHS: AN EVENING OF COMEDIC SHORTS Opens at LAB Theater Project 

LAB Theater Project will once again bring live theater to the Tampa stage by presenting Lab Laughs: An Evening of Comedic Shorts, running January 21-24 at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City, with in-house and live streaming options.

A part of Lab Theater Project's annual giving fundraiser, Lab Laughs focuses on original short comedic works. Eight plays will be presented this year, taking the slate international for the first time with two Canadian playwrights joining the roster. Other playwrights hail from Florida, Virginia, and New Jersey. Included in the evening are A Clue in the Library by Steven Hayet, Gil and Bill...Twelve O'Clock and All's...Well... by John J. Kelly, Mr. M's Slaughterous Thoughts by Ryan Armstrong, Science Friction: The Rapid Destruction of a Rational Mind by Ken Preuss, The Weird Sisters Go Rogue by Dwayne Yancey, Villain by Jenna B, Alexa the Liar by Guy R. Newsham, and Hold My Wings by Christine Foster.

The seven actor ensemble cast takes on all the pieces, playing multiple roles. Directed by Owen Robertson and Caroline Jett, the ensemble includes Larry Corwin, Rick Fernandez, Chris Rushing, Owen Robertson, Rachel Stidham, Gloria Brown, and Caroline Jett.

"These eight shorts are sure to make you laugh, giggle, groan, and even possibly snort, but we won't tell anyone if you do," says Owen Robertson. Caroline Jett added, "We really need some laughter in our world right now, and I'm sure you will laugh watching these shorts. I know I find myself laughing every night in rehearsals!"

Lab Laughs runs January 21-24, 2021. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday matinee at 3pm. Shows are available both by live stream and limited in-house seating. For the live stream online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. For the in-house option, please note that only 10 seats will be made available per performance, and house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB Theater Project has prepared the theater space firmly adhering to physically distanced guidelines for actors, crew, and audience safety. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found at http://www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are $28, and available only by Advance Purchase, not at the door. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at https://www.labtheaterproject.com. For specific questions or interview requests, please contact our Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.