It's A Ladies Night of Laughs As The Off-Central Presents BOOMER BROADS, September 23

When the artistic director has a huge background in standup comedy, the goings on between the mainstage productions can't help but get funny.

Always keen on showcasing local talent, it's rare and very exciting when nationally touring acts want to stop by.

Leslie Norris Townsend is easily one of the funniest, most entertaining comediennes working today. Leslie's comedy often revolves around her personal experiences and observations. Her 30+ television appearances include Comedy Central, A&E's “An Evening at the Improv” and sketches seen on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” She was even a Grand Finalist on “Star Search”. Her blend of stand-up comedy, music, and audience participation moves audiences from tears to laughter.

Opening the show is Chicago's Michelle Krajecki

This Second City alumni has become a regular around some of the Windy-City's most popular clubs including Zanies, The Laugh Factory, and Riddles Comedy Club. She was a finalist in The Clean Comedy Challenge at Hoosier Park Casino, Indiana, in 2015, and was the winner of 'The High Fiber Division' at a Chicago Comedy competition, 2016.

Rumor has it that local fav Rocco Nash aka Father Koolihan, will be on hand to bless the proceedings and keep the ladies in line.

